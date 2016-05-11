LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The expected rush of reverse Yankee
supply materialised on Wednesday with Johnson & Johnson, Kraft
Heinz and General Motors offering investors enticing premiums to
sell multi-tranche bond issues against a weaker market backdrop.
The transactions, which are tipped to be as much as 5.8bn,
will add to the 10bn already printed in the European corporate
bond market since Monday, putting it on track for a possible
record-breaking week.
While US companies will not directly benefit from the ECB
corporate purchase programme due to be launched in June, they
have looked to capitalise on a strong rally in euro credit
following the its March announcement.
Johnson & Johnson will likely be the biggest reverse Yankee
of the day with a four tranche deal that is expected to total at
least 3.75bn.
The US pharmaceutical and consumer goods company is the only
firm in the world rated Triple A by all three major ratings
agencies, and will be its first bond sale in the currency in
nearly a decade.
Despite this, the issuer still offered investors up to 10bp
of premium to compensate for the sheer weight of supply seen in
the corporate market this week, market players said.
"There has been some nice premiums added on today's deals to
guarantee some traction, and I think the days of a negative new
issue premium are over, and we won't be going back for now," one
banker said.
Kraft Heinz also offered investors some extra yield on its
dual-tranche euro bond at initial price talk, after it raised
US$5bn in a two-part US dollar bond on Tuesday
"New issues are not performing well on the break, I suspect
that accounts are flipping new issues after pricing and this is
overwhelming dealers balance sheets," added a portfolio manager.
"Everything is just drifting wider."
The funds raised will repay preferred shares from Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, the majority owner of
ketchup-maker Heinz when it merged with cheese giant Kraft last
year.
The company is set to raise 1.8bn on Wednesday, and as
demand surpassed 7.5bn, bankers were able to ratchet in price
talk by up to 30bp, leaving a minimal premium on the table at
the end of the process.
The other US name tapping investors on Wednesday was General
Motors, which is out with a four-year 500m bond issue.
US names Nasdaq, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Bunge and
Eastman Chemical will add to Europe's heavy load of euro deals
over the coming weeks.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand)