Activist hedge fund urges Forest City to explore options
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore "strategic options".
LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has started marketing a SFr1bn three-tranche bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.
Initial price thoughts on the SFr300m two-year tranche are mid-swaps plus 89.5bp area, on the SFr350m six-year mid-swaps plus 110bp area, and on the SFr350m nine-year tranche mid-swaps plus 140bp area.
All tranches sizes are set.
The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later today.
The Swiss bond follows a US$15bn dollar issue and 4bn euro deal earlier this week. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore "strategic options".
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.