Sept 16 Corporate Office Properties Trust said its Chief Executive Randall Griffin will retire in March 2012.

Chief Operating Officer Roger Waesche Jr. will replace Griffin, the real estate investment trust said.

Griffin will continue as a trustee on the company's board, it said in a statement.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company focuses on acquiring, developing and leasing out space in large suburban business parks near federal government hubs and military installations.

Shares of Corporate Office closed at $26.09 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)