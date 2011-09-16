* CEO Randall Griffin to retire in March 2012
* COO Roger Waesche Jr. to take over as CEO
* Griffin to continue on board as trustee
Sept 16 Corporate Office Properties Trust
said its Chief Executive Randall Griffin will retire in
March 2012.
Chief Operating Officer Roger Waesche Jr. will replace
Griffin, the real estate investment trust said.
Griffin will continue as a trustee on the company's board,
it said in a statement.
The Columbia, Maryland-based company focuses on acquiring,
developing and leasing out space in large suburban business
parks near federal government hubs and military installations.
Shares of Corporate Office closed at $26.09 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)