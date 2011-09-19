LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Sentiment in the corporate bond
market waned on Monday, stung by the disappointment of the
weekend's finance ministers' meeting, which yielded little in
terms of a constructive solution to the euro zone sovereign debt
problems.
The meeting in Poland broke no new ground over how to ease
the crisis, and although Greece pledged it would enforce further
austerity measure to tighten its budget, no concrete steps were
taken.
According to Markit, the iTraxx Crossover index was 33.5bp
wider at 746.75bp by 08:20 GMT, and the Main was 9.125bp wider
at 185bp.
"A week of underperformance of cash versus CDS has probably
come to a halt today. The wider opening follows a 22bp
tightening in the iTraxx Europe since last Monday," noted ING in
its Credit Morning Notes.
The bank also pointed out that cash markets have tightened
marginally from last week's highs, as reflected by the iBoxx
non-Financials index in by 2bp at 163bp and the Financials index
in by 9bp at 312bp.
Meanwhile, the investment grade corporate bond market seems
to have gone back into hibernation on Monday, after a relatively
active last week the spurned issuance from Schneider Electric,
TeliaSonera, Suez Environnement and Autoroutes du Sud de la
France.
"Several corporate issuers have brought new bonds to the
market last week and the new issue premium they had to pay for
the privilege was substantial. This has put existing bonds under
widening pressure," ING explained.
A week earlier, Dutch telecom KPN had opened the investment
grade market after a six-week dry spell with a no-grow EUR500m
10-year.
Almost all of these latest deals are still performing
relatively well.
According to Tradeweb at 08:00 GMT, KPN's 4.50% Oct 2021 was
quoted at swaps +191.5bp bid, having priced at +193bp.
TeliaSonera's 4.0% Mar 2022 deal was at +130bp bid, having
priced at +142bp, while Schneider Electric's 3.50% Jan 2019 was
+122bp bid, having priced at +135bp.
ASF's 4.0% Sep 2018, however, has widened to +178.5bp bid,
having priced at +177bp, despite a EUR3.6bn book and broad
geographical distribution.
Investors will now be casting their eyes towards the ECB,
which is due to report later today how much it has spent in its
latest round of peripheral government bond buying.
(Reporting By Josie Cox and Andrew Perrin)