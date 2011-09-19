LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Sentiment in the corporate bond market waned on Monday, stung by the disappointment of the weekend's finance ministers' meeting, which yielded little in terms of a constructive solution to the euro zone sovereign debt problems.

The meeting in Poland broke no new ground over how to ease the crisis, and although Greece pledged it would enforce further austerity measure to tighten its budget, no concrete steps were taken.

According to Markit, the iTraxx Crossover index was 33.5bp wider at 746.75bp by 08:20 GMT, and the Main was 9.125bp wider at 185bp.

"A week of underperformance of cash versus CDS has probably come to a halt today. The wider opening follows a 22bp tightening in the iTraxx Europe since last Monday," noted ING in its Credit Morning Notes.

The bank also pointed out that cash markets have tightened marginally from last week's highs, as reflected by the iBoxx non-Financials index in by 2bp at 163bp and the Financials index in by 9bp at 312bp.

Meanwhile, the investment grade corporate bond market seems to have gone back into hibernation on Monday, after a relatively active last week the spurned issuance from Schneider Electric, TeliaSonera, Suez Environnement and Autoroutes du Sud de la France.

"Several corporate issuers have brought new bonds to the market last week and the new issue premium they had to pay for the privilege was substantial. This has put existing bonds under widening pressure," ING explained.

A week earlier, Dutch telecom KPN had opened the investment grade market after a six-week dry spell with a no-grow EUR500m 10-year.

Almost all of these latest deals are still performing relatively well.

According to Tradeweb at 08:00 GMT, KPN's 4.50% Oct 2021 was quoted at swaps +191.5bp bid, having priced at +193bp.

TeliaSonera's 4.0% Mar 2022 deal was at +130bp bid, having priced at +142bp, while Schneider Electric's 3.50% Jan 2019 was +122bp bid, having priced at +135bp.

ASF's 4.0% Sep 2018, however, has widened to +178.5bp bid, having priced at +177bp, despite a EUR3.6bn book and broad geographical distribution.

Investors will now be casting their eyes towards the ECB, which is due to report later today how much it has spent in its latest round of peripheral government bond buying. (Reporting By Josie Cox and Andrew Perrin)