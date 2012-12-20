LONDON, Dec 20 (IFR) - Debt-funded share buybacks, seen as a
more aggressive use of bond proceeds, have been the exception
rather than the rule in 2012, suggesting that the credit
profiles of Europe's investment-grade corporates remain in good
shape, S&P says.
Despite near record high-grade bond volumes this year - the
highest in a decade with the exception of 2009 - the aggregate
value of corporate buybacks has only returned to the post-2001
average.
According to S&P, European companies rated by the agency
have completed EUR45bn of share buybacks over the 12 months to
the end of November 2012.
Although that is an increase from a 10-year low of EUR12bn
in 2009, the past 12 months saw a decline of 31% from 2011
levels, and was nearly two-thirds lower than in 2007 at the
height of the last credit cycle when buybacks topped EUR100bn.
According to data from the European Central Bank, share
buybacks closely tracked net debt issuance between 1998-2002,
but data since 2009 show wider variations and no clear trend.
One DCM banker said there was little evidence that
corporates are starting to releverage, adding that many were
still flush with cash.
"Since the crisis, corporates have been focused on
deleveraging. They remain very focused on having conservative
capital structures, and we wouldn't expect to see a sharp rise
in special dividends," he said.
"It feels like most companies have pre-funded on the
corporate side."
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
Some companies - in particular speculative-grade issuers -
have shown a greater propensity to releverage, but on the whole
investment-grade issuers remain cautious about the pressure this
will put on ratings.
In August, Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet raised
EUR700m to buy back shares. Fitch subsequently downgraded the
company's long-term issuer default rating to B+ from BB.
Dividend hikes also started to creep back in. In late July,
for example, French oil group Total increased its interim
dividend by 3.5% to EUR0.59 a share ahead of its second-quarter
earnings publication.
The vast bulk of issuers, however, have cut dividends to
bolster pressured revenues. They include Deutsche Telekom, KPN,
France Telecom and Telefonica.
Companies that have announced share buybacks, including
UK-based food services provider Compass, have financed them with
free operating cash flow, and their ratings have remained
intact.
Similarly, S&P affirmed its BBB rating on Switzerland-based
personnel group Adecco, which completed a debt-funded EUR400m
share buyback programme in June.
"Although the buyback was funded via a bond issuance, we
affirmed the ratings because the company has sufficient
flexibility at the current rating to execute the buyback," S&P
said.
A small number of high-yield companies have adopted more
aggressive debt policies in the form of dividend
recapitalisations. These transactions increase leverage to fund
payouts to shareholders and in particular to private equity
owners which are struggling to sell businesses.
Dividend recaps therefore offer an alternative avenue to
extract value from a business, but are not seen as widely
representative for the corporate sector as a whole.
Companies that have taken this route include U.K.-based
roadside assistance provider RAC Finance and Swedish cable
operator Com Hem.
"When it comes to debt-funded share buybacks, the aggregate
data show that European corporates have not yet adopted more
aggressive financial positions," said S&P.
"That said, with many tipping 2013 to be another strong year
for corporate debt issuance, we will monitor this indicator
closely."