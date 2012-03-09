LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Liability management looks set to make a comeback in Europe's corporate sector as treasurers, wary about a deterioration in market conditions, seek to term out debt without boosting already abundant cash balances.

LM exercises, which had their heyday in 2009 and 2010 and are considered one of the most efficient ways for a company to refinance, involves the tender or exchange of short-dated debt for longer-dated bonds.

Some treasurers are considering buy-backs on debt maturing 18 months to two years down the line, in order to take advantage of buoyant market conditions that may not last.

"Based on the discussions that I am having now, issuers that have tackled immediate refinancing issues are now starting to think a little bit further ahead in trades that will involve liability management," said Stephanie Sfakianos, head of liability management at BNP Paribas.

"Some issuers are saying they will only do a new issue if they can do liability management as well, because they already have enough explaining to do about having low-yielding cash on balance sheet."

INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY

ArcelorMittal, Atlantia, Valeo, Severn Trent and Virgin Media have all completed LM exercises this year, but the pace of activity in the corporate space has been far outstripped by that seen in the financial sector.

The reason is largely because corporate balance sheets are in much better shape, said Alberto Gallo, head of European strategy at RBS.

Gallo predicts that large investment-grade firms, and those in the upper echelons of high-yield, will increasingly take advantage of the current window.

Uncertainty about whether there will be further liquidity injections from the European Central Bank, as well as the volatile sovereign backdrop, makes the main hurdles to doing LM less relevant.

Issuers have been put off by bonds trading substantially above par, which would make investors unlikely to tender their debt unless they are offered an attractive premium. But the need to lock in funding, in defence of a market shutdown, is expected to take precedence.

"Companies are using proceeds from new issues to increasingly repay and refinance existing debt -- on a smaller scale, but similar to the behaviour they displayed during 2009 as markets recovered from the crisis," Gallo wrote in a note entitled "The refinancing race is on: Buy bond tender candidates".

Investment-grade corporates -- which have issued around EUR45bn in euro-denominated debt this year -- have used just over 40% of those proceeds to refinance existing debt, according to RBS.

That's more than double the rate seen in 2011, and a run rate similar to that seen 2010.

RBS highlighted a basket of bonds, all trading relatively closely to par, that it sees as prime candidates for LM, and on which investors could make a gain if they buy them ahead of a potential tender.

They include Renault's 4% bonds maturing in January and March 2016, and Vivendi's November 2015, March 2017 and July 2017 bonds.

HERD INSTINCT

LM tends to be correlated to healthy primary markets, but there is also an element of herd instinct as issuers, either in the same jurisdiction or sector, take the lead from other corporates, another LM banker said.

It also has the added benefit of the rollover of a large percentage of current investors into the new bond.

"Investment-grade corporates are having no trouble issuing at all. They are paying relatively attractive new issue premiums, but when you consider the relative low all-in coupon costs, paying an extra 15bp is not onerous," said Kieran Roane, credit portfolio manager at Investec.

"It's a different matter in high-yield, where LM is pretty much limited to better-rated corporates, while lower-rated corporates may be priced out unless the markets are very strong."

There are additional complexities, however, for relatively infrequent bond issuers, who are more likely to have to pay larger premiums to achieve their target hit rates.

Norwegian forestry group Stora Enso raised EUR500m from a new seven-year bond at the end of February, which paid a 5.5% coupon, but got a less than 50% take-up for a tender of its 5.125% EUR750m 2014 bond -- its only other euro-denominated issue.

"A company with only one EUR600 million bond outstanding might love to do a new benchmark issue, but recognise it would be pretty much impossible (and very expensive) to buy back an equivalent amount of their existing bond. The alternative is a sub-benchmark new issue, which may not be an attractive option either," said Sfakianos.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Marc Carnegie)