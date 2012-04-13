* Corporate LM on target for new record
* Treasurers seek to optimise use of cash
* Macro conditions raise sense of urgency
By Josie Cox
LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - European corporate liability
management will top record levels in 2012 at the current pace,
as treasurers take advantage of cheap funding windows and put
surplus low-yielding cash to use.
So far this year, 12 European corporates have completed
liability management (LM) exercises, targeting EUR21bn, of which
EUR4bn was taken up, according to data provided by BNP Paribas.
That's on track to beat the EUR72bn targeted via 24 issued
in 2010, which bankers say was the biggest year for LM in
memory. Only EUR45bn was targeted, and EUR12bn taken up, by 34
corporates in Europe last year.
"Corporates are now being driven by a combination of
factors: concern of the market closing, but also a desire not to
carry too much cash on their balance sheets," said Stephanie
Sfakianos, head of debt restructuring at BNP Paribas.
Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate at
Barclays, said that since the credit crisis of 2007 and 2008,
corporates have generally been trying to deleverage.
"We're now seeing a change in the global economic backdrop
and a pick-up in M&A and capex activity," he said. LM, he added,
was just another way of putting cash to use.
Over the past months, Belgian retailer Delhaize, Swiss
drug-maker Roche, construction group Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)
and French waste, water, energy and transport group Veolia are
just some of the companies that have extended offers to
bondholders to tender their notes for cash or new bonds.
On Tuesday, Vivendi jumped on the bandwagon, and on
Wednesday Iberdrola increased the amount of notes to be
purchased from existing bondholders from EUR700m to EUR904.1m.
One banker said that a major corporate, well-known in the
debt markets, was preparing to announce an invitation to
bondholders to tender outstanding notes either at the end of
this week or at the beginning of next.
SPLASHING OUT
The consensus among strategists is that issuers are in a
very good position at the moment.
Upcoming maturity walls are not particularly sizeable, so
corporates are not under great pressure to shore up funds. At
the same time, however, LM provides an opportunity to make the
most of the stellar conditions.
Around EUR115bn worth of investment-grade non-financial
corporate bonds mature in 2012, followed by EUR139bn in 2013,
EUR155bn in 2014 and 104bn in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Sidney Studnia, head of financial engineering group at
Societe Generale, said that corporates were generally in one of
two situations.
"Either they are over-financed and are looking for ways to
reduce their cost of carry, or they are still trying to access
funding and the current conditions are very tempting for them,"
Studnia said.
"If the latter is the case, they may well try to issue a new
bond in the place of an existing bond with more attractive
terms."
For example, Belgium's Delhaize group earlier this month
announced the results of its successful debt tender and new
issue offer, which extended its maturity profile at cheaper
borrowing rates.
The offer was for up to EUR300m of its outstanding 5.625%
senior notes due in 2014. At the same time, the group announced
that it had priced USD300m in bonds due 2019, at an annual
coupon of 4.125%.
This week, amid a temporary sell-off triggered by
disappointing non-farm payroll numbers out of the US and
mounting fears surrounding Spain, some bankers expressed concern
that these conditions might not last. On Tuesday, the iTraxx hit
a new series 17 wide.
However, the iTraxx Main index has still tightened by about
22% year-to-date -- despite the 10% widening over the last week.
Several bankers said Friday that the coming week would likely
see a recovery in markets again.
Although a renewed rally would tighten yields and raise the
cost of the bonds, making them expensive for issuers to buy
back, Andrew Burton, co-head of liability management at Credit
Suisse for EMEA, said this did not make it less attractive.
"If you are doing a new issue, you would do an LM trade to
utilise the cash. If the market has rallied, the buyback is more
expensive but this is more than compensated for in new issue
pricing," Burton said.
"So a rally is generally not an impediment to tendering."
ACTING NOW
Another factor pushing corporates to manage their
liabilities and extend maturities on outstanding bonds while
they can is economic uncertainty.
"Macro issues are definitely causing corporates to feel more
of a sense of urgency about completing liability management
exercises while they can," said Sfakianos at BNP Paribas.
If, or when, more eurozone problems start to intensify, we
will see even more corporates resorting to LM while they can,
she said.
Marc Lewell, executive director at J.P. Morgan, said that
although issuers will remain on their toes, there is unlikely to
be a mad rush to the market.
" are being opportunistic and they are aware that
there are catalysts on the horizon which could impact the market
and make conditions less favourable," said Lewell.
(Reporting By Josie Cox, IFR Markets; Editing by Marc Carnegie)