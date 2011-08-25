(Corrects final consent deadline to September 9, and clarifies
early bird deadline is extended to September 2, in third
paragraph.)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Corral Petroleum's approximate USD3bn
debt restructuring has moved a step closer after more than 95%
of its bondholders accepted a tender and exchange offer that was
launched earlier this month, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Corral, a holding company owned by Sweden's largest and
unrated oil company Preem Petroleum, said it had received
tenders and consents equivalent to 95.89% of two existing
Payment-In-Kind (PIK) notes that are due to mature next month.
The company needs to receive consent from 99% of bondholders
for the restructuring to go ahead and has extended the early
offer deadline to September 2. The final deadline remains
September 9.
If the company does not get the approval required, it will
enter into a UK court process which would approve a
restructuring given that more than 75% of bondholders have
already consented to the process.
Investors were offered "early bird" incentives to
participate in the exchange by the early deadline of August 24.
The two existing euro-denominated and dollar-denominated PIK
notes will be refinanced with two new PIK notes carrying the
same 15% coupon, maturing December 2017.
Of the tenders and consents received, USD53m and EUR25m of
existing securities tendered for new PIK notes, while USD229m
and EUR210m of existing bondholders tendered for cash, Corral
said.
As part of the restructuring, Corral will receive a USD600m
cash injection from its owner, Moroncha Holdings. The
bondholders are due to receive around half of that amount when
the restructuring deal closes.
The restructuring will also involve the refinancing of
approximately USD2.5bn of its existing 2008 credit facilities,
comprising an outstanding USD1.35bn of committed working capital
and a USD881m term loan.
The company plans to roll that over into a new USD650m
five-year term loan and a USD1.85bn five-year working capital
facility. With the exception of USD73m, a syndicate of six
Nordic banks have committed the facilities until September 19,
2011. The interest margins on the new loans are subject to a
margin ratchet.
The bonds originally matured in April 2010 and were
restructured two years ago after the company was unsuccessful in
raising funds in the high-yield bond market in late 2009, a
source familiar with the matter said. At the time, bondholders
got about a third of their money back and rolled their remaining
investment into the new PIK bonds, the source added.
High-yield bond markets have seized up as the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis has escalated and on concerns about a
global recession. A PIK note, typically a bull-market
instrument, would be a particularly challenging deal in the
current environment.
Around 63% of the existing bondholders had already agreed to
the debt exchange at the time of its launch on August 11.
Those investors include Alecta Pensionsförsäkringt, Avenue
Europe International Management, M&G Investment Management
Limited, Proventus Capital AB and Western Asset Management
Company Limited.
The restructuring will help the company to deleverage and
provide more flexibility to operate in a difficult oil price
environment, the investor added.
Morgan Stanley is the sole arranger of the refinancing and
exchange offer. Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to
the company, Blackstone Group International Partners is acting
as financial adviser to the Ad-Hoc Committee and Bingham
McCutchen LLP is legal adviser to the Ad Hoc Committee.
It also plans to extend the maturity of its EUR78m and
USD35m varying rate subordinated notes, due in 2015 and owned by
the company's shareholder, to new subordinated bonds maturing in
December 2019.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing Alex
Chambers)