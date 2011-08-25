(Corrects final consent deadline to September 9, and clarifies early bird deadline is extended to September 2, in third paragraph.)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Corral Petroleum's approximate USD3bn debt restructuring has moved a step closer after more than 95% of its bondholders accepted a tender and exchange offer that was launched earlier this month, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Corral, a holding company owned by Sweden's largest and unrated oil company Preem Petroleum, said it had received tenders and consents equivalent to 95.89% of two existing Payment-In-Kind (PIK) notes that are due to mature next month.

The company needs to receive consent from 99% of bondholders for the restructuring to go ahead and has extended the early offer deadline to September 2. The final deadline remains September 9.

If the company does not get the approval required, it will enter into a UK court process which would approve a restructuring given that more than 75% of bondholders have already consented to the process.

Investors were offered "early bird" incentives to participate in the exchange by the early deadline of August 24.

The two existing euro-denominated and dollar-denominated PIK notes will be refinanced with two new PIK notes carrying the same 15% coupon, maturing December 2017.

Of the tenders and consents received, USD53m and EUR25m of existing securities tendered for new PIK notes, while USD229m and EUR210m of existing bondholders tendered for cash, Corral said.

As part of the restructuring, Corral will receive a USD600m cash injection from its owner, Moroncha Holdings. The bondholders are due to receive around half of that amount when the restructuring deal closes.

The restructuring will also involve the refinancing of approximately USD2.5bn of its existing 2008 credit facilities, comprising an outstanding USD1.35bn of committed working capital and a USD881m term loan.

The company plans to roll that over into a new USD650m five-year term loan and a USD1.85bn five-year working capital facility. With the exception of USD73m, a syndicate of six Nordic banks have committed the facilities until September 19, 2011. The interest margins on the new loans are subject to a margin ratchet.

The bonds originally matured in April 2010 and were restructured two years ago after the company was unsuccessful in raising funds in the high-yield bond market in late 2009, a source familiar with the matter said. At the time, bondholders got about a third of their money back and rolled their remaining investment into the new PIK bonds, the source added.

High-yield bond markets have seized up as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has escalated and on concerns about a global recession. A PIK note, typically a bull-market instrument, would be a particularly challenging deal in the current environment.

Around 63% of the existing bondholders had already agreed to the debt exchange at the time of its launch on August 11.

Those investors include Alecta Pensionsförsäkringt, Avenue Europe International Management, M&G Investment Management Limited, Proventus Capital AB and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

The restructuring will help the company to deleverage and provide more flexibility to operate in a difficult oil price environment, the investor added.

Morgan Stanley is the sole arranger of the refinancing and exchange offer. Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to the company, Blackstone Group International Partners is acting as financial adviser to the Ad-Hoc Committee and Bingham McCutchen LLP is legal adviser to the Ad Hoc Committee.

It also plans to extend the maturity of its EUR78m and USD35m varying rate subordinated notes, due in 2015 and owned by the company's shareholder, to new subordinated bonds maturing in December 2019.

