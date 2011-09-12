(Corrects in fifth paragraph that Preem is owned by Corral)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Oil company Corral Petroleum is expected to complete the restructuring of approximately USD3bn of debt on Wednesday after almost 99% of bondholders agreed to exchange two Payment-In-Kind notes maturing this month into new bonds.

The restructuring will help the company to deleverage, and provide it with greater financial flexibility so it will not have to urgently access the highly volatile European high-yield bond market.

Corral Petroleum's consent solicitation and exchange offer for the two outstanding PIK bonds -- consisting of a EUR220m bond and USD250m bond -- expired on Friday and drew acceptance from 98.88% of bondholders. It is due to close on Wednesday.

The bondholders will receive a combination of cash -- limited to half of the USD600m cash injection from its owner Moroncha Holdings -- and new PIK bonds maturing in 2017, amounting to approximately EUR136m and USD169m in principal.

The new bonds will carry the same 15% interest as the previous bonds, said Corral, which owns Sweden's largest oil company Preem Petroleum.

The agreement will allow the refinancing of the company's bank debt to proceed. Its existing credit facilities from 2008 amount to approximately USD2.5bn, comprising of USD1.35bn of committed working capital and a USD881m term loan.

That will be rolled over into a new USD650m five-year term loan and a USD1.85bn five-year working capital facility.

Corral will also extend the maturity of its EUR78m and USD35m varying rate subordinated notes, due in 2015 and owned by the company's shareholder, to new subordinated bonds maturing in December 2019.

The PIK bonds originally matured in April 2010 and were restructured two years ago after the company was unsuccessful in raising funds in the high-yield bond market in late 2009, a source familiar with the matter said.

At the time, bondholders got about a third of their money back and rolled their remaining investment into the new PIK bonds, the source added.

Around 63% of the existing bondholders had already agreed to the debt exchange at the time of its launch on August 11.

Those investors include Alecta Pensionsförsäkringt, Avenue Europe International Management, M&G Investment Management Limited, Proventus Capital AB and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Morgan Stanley is the sole arranger of the refinancing and exchange offer. Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to the company, Blackstone Group International Partners is acting as financial adviser to the Ad-Hoc Committee and Bingham McCutchen LLP is legal adviser to the Ad Hoc Committee.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)