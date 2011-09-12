(Corrects in fifth paragraph that Preem is owned by Corral)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Oil company Corral Petroleum is
expected to complete the restructuring of approximately USD3bn
of debt on Wednesday after almost 99% of bondholders agreed to
exchange two Payment-In-Kind notes maturing this month into new
bonds.
The restructuring will help the company to deleverage, and
provide it with greater financial flexibility so it will not
have to urgently access the highly volatile European high-yield
bond market.
Corral Petroleum's consent solicitation and exchange offer
for the two outstanding PIK bonds -- consisting of a EUR220m
bond and USD250m bond -- expired on Friday and drew acceptance
from 98.88% of bondholders. It is due to close on Wednesday.
The bondholders will receive a combination of cash --
limited to half of the USD600m cash injection from its owner
Moroncha Holdings -- and new PIK bonds maturing in 2017,
amounting to approximately EUR136m and USD169m in principal.
The new bonds will carry the same 15% interest as the
previous bonds, said Corral, which owns Sweden's largest oil
company Preem Petroleum.
The agreement will allow the refinancing of the company's
bank debt to proceed. Its existing credit facilities from 2008
amount to approximately USD2.5bn, comprising of USD1.35bn of
committed working capital and a USD881m term loan.
That will be rolled over into a new USD650m five-year term
loan and a USD1.85bn five-year working capital facility.
Corral will also extend the maturity of its EUR78m and
USD35m varying rate subordinated notes, due in 2015 and owned by
the company's shareholder, to new subordinated bonds maturing in
December 2019.
The PIK bonds originally matured in April 2010 and were
restructured two years ago after the company was unsuccessful in
raising funds in the high-yield bond market in late 2009, a
source familiar with the matter said.
At the time, bondholders got about a third of their money
back and rolled their remaining investment into the new PIK
bonds, the source added.
Around 63% of the existing bondholders had already agreed to
the debt exchange at the time of its launch on August 11.
Those investors include Alecta Pensionsförsäkringt, Avenue
Europe International Management, M&G Investment Management
Limited, Proventus Capital AB and Western Asset Management
Company Limited.
Morgan Stanley is the sole arranger of the refinancing and
exchange offer. Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to
the company, Blackstone Group International Partners is acting
as financial adviser to the Ad-Hoc Committee and Bingham
McCutchen LLP is legal adviser to the Ad Hoc Committee.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex
Chambers)