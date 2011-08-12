LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Corral Petroleum, a holding company owned by Sweden's largest and unrated oil company Preem Petroleum, has launched a restructuring of approximately USD3bn of existing debt as it struggles to access capital markets.

The company is also seeking to extend two Payment-in-Kind (PIK) notes that are due to mature next month. As part of the restructuring, Corral will receive a USD600m cash injection from its owner, Moroncha Holdings.

The restructuring will involve the refinancing of approximately USD2.5bn of its existing 2008 credit facilities, comprising an outstanding USD1.35bn of committed working capital and a USD881m term loan.

The company plans to roll that over into a new USD650m five-year term loan and a USD1.85bn five-year working capital facility. With the exception of USD73m, a syndicate of six Nordic banks have committed the facilities until September 19, 2011. The interest margins on the new loans are subject to a margin ratchet.

The company has also launched an exchange offer on two PIK bonds maturing on September 11 -- including a EUR220m PIK bond and a USD250m PIK bond -- into two new PIK bonds carry the same 15% coupon maturing December 2017.

Those bonds originally matured in April 2010 and were restructured two years ago after the company was unsuccessful in raising funds in the high-yield bond market in late 2009, a source familiar with the matter said. At the time, bondholders got about a third of their money back and rolled their remaining investment into the new PIK bonds, the source added.

"There have been long-standing discussions around the refinancing and the markets have not been available for the company to do a capital markets financing so this is being done through an exchange offer," another source familiar with the transaction said.

CHALLENGING TRANSACTION

High-yield bond markets have seized up as the Eurozone crisis has escalated and on concerns about a global recession. A risky bull-market PIK note would be a particularly challenging deal in the current environment.

As part of the refinancing, parent company Moroncha Holdings Company Limited is directly injecting USD600m of cash. Investors have also being offered "early bird" incentives to participate in the exchange by the early deadline of August 24.

The bondholders will receive around half of the USD600m of that new equity when the restructuring deal closes.

To make the offer more attractive, the company is also offering investors an early lock-up fee payable in cash equal to 1.0% of the principal amount of its existing bonds and an additional 3.5% of the amount of new bonds that they exchange into the new bonds.

An ad-hoc committee of several existing investors, who hold approximately 45% of the EUR220m PIK bonds and 85.5% of the USD250m PIK bonds, have entered into lock-up agreements to support the refinancing but have yet to complete the necessary paperwork before August 24. On average, they own approximately 63% of the existing bonds.

Those investors include Alecta Pensionsförsäkringt, Avenue Europe International Management, M&G Investment Management Limited, Proventus Capital AB and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

One of the investors said that this was not a distressed exchange as the current owner was injecting a significant amount of fresh capital. The restructuring will help the company to deleverage and provide more flexibility to operate in a difficult oil price environment, the investor added.

In order for the restructuring to go ahead, the company needs to receive consent from 99% of bondholders.

"We did a similar deal a year-and-a-half ago and got to 99.24% approval," said the first source.

"If we don't get 99% this time around, we will enter into a UK court process which will mean the restructuring can go ahead with just 75% approval from bondholders. It takes longer but it can be done."

Morgan Stanley is the sole arranger of the refinancing and exchange offer. Latham & Watkins is acting as legal adviser to the company, Blackstone Group International Partners is acting as financial adviser to the Ad-Hoc Committee and Bingham McCutchen LLP is legal adviser to the Ad Hoc Committee.

It also plans to extend the maturity of its EUR78m and USD35m varying rate subordinated notes, due in 2015 and owned by the company's shareholder, to new subordinated bonds maturing in December 2019.

The final deadline for the restructuring offer is September 9, but this could be extended, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)