PARIS/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the
version published
on 24 February 2017 to include the issue rating on Azerbaijan's
senior unsecured
short-term local-currency bond.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks.
The issue rating
on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured Foreign-Currency bond has also
been affirmed at
'BB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'. The
Short-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and the issue
rating on
Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond has
been affirmed
at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Azerbaijan's 'BB+' ratings balance a strong external balance
sheet and low
government debt, stemming from accumulated surpluses in times of
high oil
revenues, with a heavy dependence on hydrocarbons, an
underdeveloped policy
framework, low governance indicators and a weak banking sector.
The Negative Outlook reflects continued risks and uncertainty
around the
macroeconomic and financial sector adjustment currently under
way.
Azerbaijan's 'BB+' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Public finances are stronger than 'BB' rated peers and surprised
on the positive
side in 2016. Despite a large fall in oil revenues in 2016, the
consolidated
general government deficit was contained at 1.2% of GDP, below
the 'BB' median
of 3.3% and below our previous forecast of 7.3%, mostly due to a
41% capital
expenditure cut. Fitch expects a one-off widening in the budget
deficit to 8.4%
of GDP in 2017, due to planned support through the budget from
sovereign wealth
fund Sofaz to the banking sector, worth around 12% of GDP.
Beyond 2017, the
fiscal balance is expected to improve as oil prices recover; the
envisaged
adoption of a fiscal rule could reduce the pro-cyclicality of
public finances
over the medium term.
Deficits are largely financed by ample assets accumulated in
Sofaz. Despite a
decline in the USD value of assets in 2015-2016, they accounted
for a
comfortable 92% of GDP at end-2016 (USD33.1bn), were largely
held in safe,
liquid assets, and were reported much more transparently than in
most
higher-rated oil producers. Government debt therefore remains
contained, at
22.5% of GDP at end-2016, much lower than the 'BB' median of
51.1%. Although
public debt has an unfavourable currency composition (88.2% was
denominated in
foreign currency at end-2016), this is mitigated by the USD
denomination of most
Sofaz assets.
The plunge in oil prices has affected the current account
balance, which
recorded an estimated deficit of 2.9% of GDP in 2016, in line
with the 'BB'
median. Despite two manat devaluations in 2015, non-oil exports
have not picked
up and imports have remained resilient. Fitch, however, only
expects the current
account to return to surplus in 2018 as oil prices pick up, and
does not
forecast any significant reduction in commodity dependence given
the expected
rise in gas exports over the medium term.
FX reserves fell to a historical low of USD3.9bn at end-2016
(2014: USD13.8bn),
just covering three months of current account payments. In a
move to preserve FX
reserves and Sofaz assets, the central bank adopted a managed
float regime in
2016, which it intends to convert into a free float in 2017.
Ongoing volatility
of the manat undermines confidence in the currency. Despite the
decline in FX
reserves and Sofaz assets over the past two years, the external
balance sheet
remains much stronger than the 'BB' median, with the sovereign
and non-bank
private sector net external creditor position above 100% of GDP.
The banking sector has become extremely vulnerable following the
devaluations
and slowdown in the economy, with a Fitch Banking System
Indicator of 'ccc'. The
newly created bank regulator FMSA closed 10 banks in 2016 and
continued to
restructure the largest bank IBA (holding 30% of total assets),
which Fitch
deems as having failed in 2016. However, with NPLs high at 21%
of gross loans at
end-2016 (and likely under-reported in Fitch's opinion), and a
sector-wide
capital adequacy ratio of 7.6%, the sector is likely to need
further support in
2017. The bulk of it will be provided by the budgeted Sofaz
transfer but the
state will provide additional support to IBA during the year,
which will add to
the 21% of GDP guarantees already extended over the past two
years.
Macroeconomic performance in 2016 was hard hit by the fall in
oil prices, the
mishandled devaluations and problems in the banking sector.
Inflation remained
much higher than the 'BB' median at 12.6% on average in 2016,
despite a
restrictive monetary policy, as the high dollarisation rate (80%
at end-2016)
and lack of confidence in the currency impair monetary policy
transmission. Real
GDP contracted 3.8% in 2016, the third worst performance of all
Fitch-rated
sovereigns, primarily reflecting a 27.6% contraction in
construction as public
investment was cut. Oil production also declined by an estimated
1% due to the
natural ageing of oil fields. Volatility of GDP, inflation and
exchange rate is
therefore well above 'BB' medians.
Economic diversification is progressing very slowly despite some
improvement in
doing business indicators but the expected rise in oil prices
and the start of
gas production at the Shah Deniz 2 development around 2019 could
lift growth
prospects over the medium term. Policy credibility could also
improve growth
prospects if the ongoing reforms of the exchange rate and
monetary policy
frameworks, and the restructuring of the banking sector bear
fruit. Fitch
therefore expects a gradual improvement in growth prospects over
the next two
years.
Structural features are weak relative to peers, with GDP per
capita falling
below the 'BB' median in 2016 to USD3,600. Political risk also
remains
significant, as illustrated by lower governance indicators than
'BB' peers, a
strengthening of power centralisation after the September 2016
referendum, and
small social protests such as those in early 2016. Although the
conflict with
Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has stabilised since
the flare-up in
tensions in April 2016, the situation remains volatile, the area
is heavily
militarised and negotiations remain stalled.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Azerbaijan a score equivalent to
a rating of
'B+' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated from 'BB-' to
'B+', but in our
view this is potentially a temporary deterioration.
Assuming an SRM output of 'BB-', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted the
output to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by
applying its QO,
relative to rated peers, as follows:
- External finances: +2 notches, to reflect the size of Sofaz
assets which
underpin Azerbaijan's exceptionally strong foreign currency
liquidity position
and the very large net external creditor position of the
country.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
he main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Policy initiatives or responses that further undermine
macroeconomic
stability;
- An erosion of the external asset position resulting from a
failure to
sustainably adjust budget execution to the lower oil price
environment, or from
a materialisation of large contingent liabilities;
- A further sustained and prolonged fall in hydrocarbon prices.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not anticipate
developments
with a high likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the
main factors that
could, individually or collectively, trigger a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
are:
- Greater confidence in macroeconomic and financial policy
management;
- Higher hydrocarbon prices that help preserve fiscal and
external buffers;
- Improvement in governance and the business environment, and
progress in
economic diversification underpinning growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch currently assumes that Brent crude oil will average
USD45/b in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018.
Fitch assumes that Azerbaijan will continue to experience broad
social and
political stability and that there will be no prolonged
escalation in the
conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh to a level that
would affect
economic and financial stability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
