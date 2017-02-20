(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version
published on 22
July 2016 to include the bond rating of National Asset
Management Ltd (NAMA).
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ireland's Long-term Local Currency
(LTLC) IDR at 'A'
with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Ireland's Long-Term
senior unsecured
Local Currency bonds have also been affirmed at A. The
Short-Term Foreign
Currency (STFC) IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and a new
Short-Term Local
Currency (STLC) IDR of 'F1' has been assigned. The rating of
National Asset
Management Ltd's (NAMA) guaranteed issuance has also been
affirmed at 'F1', in
line with the sovereign rating.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
change in our
criteria that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait
until the next
scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch
status. The next
scheduled review date for Fitch's sovereign rating on Ireland is
1H2017, but
Fitch believes that a portfolio review is now warranted based on
recent changes
to our criteria.
Fitch will make public a more detailed country-specific report
outlining its
rationale for these rating actions within 10 working days of
this Rating Action
Commentary.
The rating committee that assigned the ratings included within
this Rating
Action Commentary was a portfolio review following recent
changes to our
criteria, and focused on three areas, namely the assignment of
STLC IDRs, the
review of existing STFC IDRs and the review of the notching
relationship between
existing LTLC IDRs and Long-Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDRs.
The committee
approved a variation from criteria on the basis that the review
applied all
relevant sections of our criteria related to the above rating
types but did not
apply the sections of the criteria related to LTFC IDRs, as the
latter were not
included in the scope of this review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Ireland's LTLC IDR at A reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, the credit profile of Ireland does
not support a
notching up of the LTLC IDR above the LTFC IDR. This reflects
Fitch's view that
neither of the two key factors cited in the criteria that
support upward
notching of the LTLC IDR are present for Ireland. Those two key
factors are: (i)
strong public finance fundamentals relative to external finance
fundamentals,
and (ii) previous preferential treatment of LC creditors
relative to FC
creditors. Additionally, Ireland is a member of the eurozone
currency union,
which constrains the LTLC IDR at the same level as the LTFC IDR.
The affirmation of Ireland's STFC IDR at F1 reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
-In line with the updated guidance contained in Fitch's revised
Sovereign Rating
Criteria dated 18 July 2016, Ireland's STFC IDR is derived from
the mapping to
its LTFC IDR of A.
The assignment of a STLC IDR of 'F1' to Ireland reflects the
following key
rating driver and its weight:
HIGH
The assignment of a STLC IDR is consistent with Fitch's approach
to assigning ST
ratings by using its LT/ST Rating Correspondence table to map
the STLC IDR from
the LTLC rating scale. According to Fitch's Rating Definitions,
the Fitch Rating
Correspondence Table is "a guide only and variations from this
correspondence
will occur". However, variations to this approach are rare in
the case of
sovereign ratings.
Ireland's STLC IDR is derived from the mapping to its LTLC IDR
of A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a change in the LTLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR
- A change in the key factors or supporting factors for notching
up of the LTLC
IDR from the LTFC IDR
The main factors that could lead to a change in the STFC IDR or
the STLC IDR are
as follows:
- A change in the LTFC IDR (for the STFC IDR)
- A change in the LTLC IDR (for the STLC IDR)
The rating sensitivities outlined in the previous RAC dated 15
July 2016 are
unchanged in respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with the
criteria variation
referred to above, a review of the LTFC IDR and associated
rating sensitivities
was not included as part of this review.
ASSUMPTIONS
The assumptions outlined in the previous RAC dated 15 July 2016
are unchanged in
respect of the LTFC IDR. Consistent with the criteria variation
referred to
above, a review of the LTFC IDR and associated assumptions was
not included as
part of this review.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019265
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001