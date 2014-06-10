(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement corrects the version published on 2 June 2014 with regard to missing information on the underlying asset. There has been no material impact on the analysis.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed VG Microfinance Invest Nr.1 GmbH EUR30.3m senior notes at 'B+sf' with a Negative Outlook.

The transaction consists of subordinated credit exposure against 20 (initially 21) microfinance institutions globally distributed across 15 jurisdictions. The institutions were selected by Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable/F1+) in its role as seller and protection buyer.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last review. The portfolio composition is static and unchanged. Rating migration has been limited and the portfolio's average rating is in the 'B'/'CCC' range. The Negative Outlook reflects the substantial refinancing risk of the underlying loans. All assets have a bullet amortisation profile and are scheduled to mature in December 2014. One asset's maturity has been restructured and half of its balance (EUR1m) will be repaid between January and June 2015. Fitch expects a clustering of defaults on the loans' maturity date given most obligors' low credit quality. Fitch does not expect any recoveries in case of default of the assets given their subordinated nature.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of all assets in the portfolio by one notch would result in a downgrade of the notes to 'B-sf' from 'B+sf'.