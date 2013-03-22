(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 21 March, which incorrectly stated the rating action on CIB
Bank's Short-term
IDR.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
Slovenia's Banka Koper d.d. (BK) and Slovakia's Vseobecna
Uverova Banka (VUB) to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'. Fitch has also downgraded Hungary's CIB Bank
Zrt's (CIB)
Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlooks on all three
banks are
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrades of BK's, VUB's and CIB's support-driven IDRs
reflect the recent
downgrade of Intesa Sanpaolo's (Intesa) Long-term IDR to 'BBB+'
from 'A-' (see
'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Italian Banks Following Sovereign
Downgrade'
dated 18 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrade of CIB's Long-Term IDR and the two-notch
difference between the
ratings of CIB and Intesa reflects Fitch's view that, over the
longer-term,
there is increased uncertainty with respect to the strategic
importance of the
Hungarian subsidiary for the parent. Intesa's CEO recently
commented that the
bank is ready to take actions to further reduce its presence in
the Hungarian
market, where the operating and regulatory environment is
challenging. At the
same time, Fitch believes that Intesa's propensity to support
CIB is likely to
remain high, as reflected in CIB's investment grade rating.
The affirmation of the three banks' Support Ratings at '2'
reflects Fitch's
opinion that Intesa will continue to have a strong propensity to
support its
subsidiaries in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. At
the same time,
Fitch believes that Intesa's primary focus for the foreseeable
future will be
the Italian market.
The banks' Viability Ratings are not affected by these rating
actions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlooks on the subsidiaries' Long-term IDRs mirror
that on Intesa.
The subsidiaries' Long-Term IDRs could be downgraded if the
parent was further
downgraded or if there is evidence of Intesa's reduced
commitment to the CEE
region.
The ratings could stabilise at their current levels if there was
a revision of
the Outlook on Intesa to Stable. VUB's Outlook could also be
revised to Stable
if Fitch concludes after receipt of additional information from
the bank that
VUB's standalone profile warrants a Long-term IDR of 'BBB' with
a Stable
Outlook.
The rating actions are as follows:
CIB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'b'
BK
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb'
VUB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BK, CIB)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 42 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Primary Analyst (VUB)
Agata Gryglewicz
Analyst
+48 42 338 6970
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst (BK)
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 203 530 1008
Secondary Analyst (CIB)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Secondary Analyst (VUB)
Levent Topcu
Director
+90 212 2847819
Committe Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. BK
and CIB's
ratings were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings. VUB's ratings
were
unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August
2012, 'Rating
Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign', dated 11 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
