Non-performing loans are likely to have plateaued at the two
large Irish banks
at end-2013 ahead of the ECB's comprehensive review, Fitch
Ratings says. Their
results incorporate some of the observations from the recent
Central Bank of
Ireland's balance sheet assessment on loan impairment provisions
and
risk-weighted assets (RWA), leaving them better positioned for
the ECB review
and well placed to return to sustainable profitability.
Impaired loans had been increasing steadily since 2008, but fell
3% and 2% yoy
at end-2013 at Bank of Ireland (BoI) and AIB, respectively.
Although NPL ratios
rose slightly by 1pp to 17% at BoI and by 2pp to 35% at AIB,
this was due to the
overall reduction in loan exposures as part of deleveraging
plans. We expect NPL
ratios to peak in 2014 and begin to gradually reduce.
The central bank assessed credit risk classifications, loan
provisions and the
appropriateness of RWAs as at end-1H13. Both banks had adequate
capital to meet
the 10.5% core Tier 1 requirement after the central bank's
adjustments. They
also incorporated some of the findings into their 2013 results,
so these should
be more conservative.
AIB's EUR1.9bn of loan provisions were 24% lower than the
previous year, but
largely consistent with the central bank's suggestion for
EUR1.1bn of additional
loan impairment charges. It also made some of the EUR1.6bn RWA
increases
identified in the central bank's assessment. BoI also
incorporated part of the
additional EUR846m loan provisions suggested by the central bank
into its
EUR1.7bn impairment charge, which was down 3% yoy. It also
updated its expected
loss treatment and applied some of the EUR6.8bn RWA adjustments.
But there is still downside risk from the ECB's comprehensive
assessment. The
recovery is fragile even though asset quality is stabilising.
Forbearance levels
are still high even after the Central Bank of Ireland's review.
BoI's forborne
loans were around 12% of gross loans with a large 88% not
classified as
impaired. Forbearance at AIB's residential mortgages was also at
12%, although
over half were impaired. Performing forborne loans are
vulnerable to changes in
affordability and could still feed through to NPLs.
Resolution of impaired loans is still an issue for Irish banks.
The central bank
published mortgage arrears data last week highlighting that the
improving
economy and loan restructurings are helping to reduce mortgage
arrears, but
extremely long-term delinquencies continue to rise. The
proportion of
owner-occupier loan balances in 90+ day arrears fell 40bp to 17%
in the fourth
quarter, the first qoq decline since the data series began in
2009. However, the
proportion of balances in 720+ day arrears rose by 30bp to 6.5%.
Following the Irish central bank's assessment, BoI and AIB are
more resilient
and unlikely to need more capital. However, we still see
weaknesses in capital
composition because BoI's Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio
of 9% and AIB's
ratio of 10.5% under 2017 rules include perpetual preference
shares issued as
part of the 2009 bank capitalisation that will be derecognised
after 2017.
Stripping these out, we estimate the ratios would be around 6%
in BoI and 5% in
AIB, which is weak in light of the high levels of net impaired
loans relative to
equity. Generating capital by returning to profitability is an
important part of
the banks' recovery.
