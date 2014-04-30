(Repeat for additional subscribers)

This announcement corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated the LTRO maturity dates in the penultimate paragraph.

Italian banks' repayments of ECB's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) funds are still slower than in most other European countries relative to usage, Fitch Ratings says. This highlights the mixed repayment patterns among peripheral eurozone banks, in addition to broader differences between banks in northern and southern Europe.

More than half of the total LTRO scheme has been repaid with eight months to go before the maturity of the first round. Peripheral banks have generally held on to more LTRO funding, as we had expected when repayments started in January 2013. But paybacks have been uneven with more modest amounts repaid relative to usage in Italy (-20%) and Portugal (-15%), and larger repayments in Spain (-44%) and Ireland (-58%).

The different repayment pace means that Italian banks remain the largest users of ECB funds, having taken over from the Spanish since March 2013. Spanish and Italian banks had taken the largest share of LTRO financing. Many southern European banks use the LTROs to support funding and to invest in government bonds for carry trades to boost weakened profitability. This is particularly important for mid-sized banks with more expensive access to wholesale funding and greater earnings pressure.

Italian banks have been slower to repay LTRO funds because of the weaker domestic economy and performance outlook. We do not expect lending volumes to grow significantly in the medium term and loan loss charges are likely to remain on the high side for some quarters ahead. This means that banks' operating performance is going to remain comparatively weaker, with interest and gains earned on securities remaining a relevant component of their earnings.

Part of the reason for slower repayments may also be that the system is at an earlier stage of restructuring compared to other banking sectors such as Spain. A number of Italian banks are likely to hold onto this cheaper funding source for as long as possible. But improved investor sentiment towards them may lead to an acceleration of repayments, as seen in 2H13 and the first few months this year.

Northern European banks have repaid higher amounts relative to usage, typically close to two-thirds or more. We think a desire to reduce balance sheets to improve leverage ratios and the negative carry of excess liquidity is part of the reason.

Banks that remain dependent on the now short-term LTROs as a funding source are likely to switch to use the ECB's main refinancing operations or other short-term funding when the LTRO scheme matures. Such dependence on short-term finance is negative for credit ratings, unless it is accompanied by adequate liquidity management.

The LTROs were launched at the peak of the eurozone crisis, providing stable funding and reducing funding costs. We believe the scheme was instrumental in preventing a higher number of bank failures in peripheral countries, reducing contagion risk to healthier European economies and restoring market confidence. The LTROs mature in January and February 2015.

