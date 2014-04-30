(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Italian banks' repayments of ECB's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) funds
are still slower than in most other European countries relative to usage, Fitch
Ratings says. This highlights the mixed repayment patterns among peripheral
eurozone banks, in addition to broader differences between banks in northern and
southern Europe.
More than half of the total LTRO scheme has been repaid with eight months to go
before the maturity of the first round. Peripheral banks have generally held on
to more LTRO funding, as we had expected when repayments started in January
2013. But paybacks have been uneven with more modest amounts repaid relative to
usage in Italy (-20%) and Portugal (-15%), and larger repayments in Spain (-44%)
and Ireland (-58%).
The different repayment pace means that Italian banks remain the largest users
of ECB funds, having taken over from the Spanish since March 2013. Spanish and
Italian banks had taken the largest share of LTRO financing. Many southern
European banks use the LTROs to support funding and to invest in government
bonds for carry trades to boost weakened profitability. This is particularly
important for mid-sized banks with more expensive access to wholesale funding
and greater earnings pressure.
Italian banks have been slower to repay LTRO funds because of the weaker
domestic economy and performance outlook. We do not expect lending volumes to
grow significantly in the medium term and loan loss charges are likely to remain
on the high side for some quarters ahead. This means that banks' operating
performance is going to remain comparatively weaker, with interest and gains
earned on securities remaining a relevant component of their earnings.
Part of the reason for slower repayments may also be that the system is at an
earlier stage of restructuring compared to other banking sectors such as Spain.
A number of Italian banks are likely to hold onto this cheaper funding source
for as long as possible. But improved investor sentiment towards them may lead
to an acceleration of repayments, as seen in 2H13 and the first few months this
year.
Northern European banks have repaid higher amounts relative to usage, typically
close to two-thirds or more. We think a desire to reduce balance sheets to
improve leverage ratios and the negative carry of excess liquidity is part of
the reason.
Banks that remain dependent on the now short-term LTROs as a funding source are
likely to switch to use the ECB's main refinancing operations or other
short-term funding when the LTRO scheme matures. Such dependence on short-term
finance is negative for credit ratings, unless it is accompanied by adequate
liquidity management.
The LTROs were launched at the peak of the eurozone crisis, providing stable
funding and reducing funding costs. We believe the scheme was instrumental in
preventing a higher number of bank failures in peripheral countries, reducing
contagion risk to healthier European economies and restoring market confidence.
The LTROs mature in January and February 2015.
