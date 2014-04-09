(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Santander's and
Caja Laboral
Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC) mortgage covered bond
programmes
(Cedulas Hipotecarias, or CH) to Positive from Stable.
The agency has also revised the Outlook on Cajas Rurales
Unidas's (CRU) CH and
public sector covered bond (Cedulas Territoriales, or CT)
programmes to Negative
from Stable. The Outlook on Bankia's, Banco Mare Nostrum's (BMN)
and NCG Banco's
CH programmes remains Negative. All ratings have been affirmed.
These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's
revised Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by Spanish banks.
They also take into
account the recent revision of CRU's Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) Outlook to
Negative (see 'Fitch Revises Grupo CRU's Outlook to Negative;
Downgrades VR to
'bb-'', dated 26 March 2014), as well Bankia's, BMN's and NCG's
Negative Outlook
(see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to
Negative on Weakening
Support ', dated 26 March 2014) .
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned an IDR
uplift to each programme, where applicable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by Banco
Santander to Positive
from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'A'. The Positive Outlook
indicates the
potential for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of
'BBB+'/Stable, an IDR
uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0'
(full discontinuity
risk), and a two-notch recovery uplift.
Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by CLCC to
Positive from Stable
and affirmed the rating at 'A-'. The Positive Outlook indicates
the potential
for a rating upgrade based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB'/Stable, an
IDR uplift of
'1', an unchanged D-Cap of '0' (full discontinuity risk), and a
two-notch
recovery uplift.
The rating of the CH issued by Bankia has been affirmed at
'BBB+', with a
Negative Outlook based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-'/Negative, a
newly assigned
IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '1' (very high
discontinuity risk) and
the OC of 67% relied upon by Fitch, which is equal to the 'BBB+'
breakeven OC of
67%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and
that a potential
downgrade of the IDR may not be compensated by the IDR uplift of
'1'.
Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CH issued by CRU to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed the rating at 'BBB+'. This considers the bank's IDR
of
'BB'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '1' (very high
discontinuity
risk), and the OC of 111% relied upon by Fitch, which provides
more protection
than the 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 69%. The Negative Outlook
reflects that on the
bank's IDR and that a potential downgrade of CRU's IDR would not
be compensated
by the lack of an IDR uplift.
Fitch has revised the Outlook on the CT issued by CRU to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB'. This considers the bank's IDR
of
'BB'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0', a D-Cap of '0' (full
discontinuity), and
the OC of 43% relied upon by Fitch, which is equal to the 'BBB'
breakeven OC of
43%. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and
that a potential
downgrade of CRU's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of
an IDR uplift.
The ratings of BMN's CH have been affirmed at 'BBB+', with a
Negative Outlook
based on the bank's IDR of 'BB+'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk) and the OC of 67%
relied upon by
Fitch which provides more protection than the 'BBB+' breakeven
OC of 44%. The
Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a
potential downgrade
of the bank's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR
uplift.
The ratings of NCG's CH have been affirmed at 'BBB+', with a
Negative Outlook
based on the bank's IDR of 'BB+'/Negative, an IDR uplift of '0',
an unchanged
D-Cap of '1' (very high discontinuity risk) and the OC of 84%
relied upon by
Fitch, which provides more protection than the 'BBB+' breakeven
OC of 67%. The
Negative Outlook reflects that on the bank's IDR and that a
potential downgrade
of the bank's IDR would not be compensated by the lack of an IDR
uplift.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. It is
derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the
relative ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the
importance of
covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction
and the extent of
buffer offered by senior unsecured debt.
Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation contributes
to the IDR uplift assigned to the CH programmes of Banco
Santander and Bankia,
based on their large size relative to their domestic market.
Spain is deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive
jurisdiction as far as
CH are concerned. This contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to
the CH
programmes of Banco Santander and CLCC. For all other CH
programmes (Bankia,
CRU, BMN and NCG) Fitch disregards the covered bonds-intensive
nature of the
jurisdiction. This is because the importance of the domestic CH
market is
already reflected in the D-Cap of '1' assigned to these
programmes. CRU's CT
have both a D-Cap of '0' and an IDR uplift of '0'. This reflects
the lack of
protection against maturity mismatches in the event of an
issuer's default and
Fitch's opinion that CT are not as important to the funding of
domestic banks as
CH.
Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is not
reflected in the IDR
uplift assigned to any Spanish covered bond programmes. This is
because Fitch's
estimate of long-term non -retail placed senior unsecured debt
is, for all
concerned issuers, below 5% of total adjusted assets on the
latest available
financial information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A'/Positive and 'A-'/Positive ratings of Banco Santander CH
and CLCC CH,
respectively, could be upgraded once the Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
is passed by the European Parliament and provided the OC that
Fitch relies upon
in its analysis is commensurate with the breakeven level for the
new ratings.
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of Bankia's CH is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i)the bank's 'BBB-' IDR is downgraded to
below 'BB-';
(ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis
falls below
Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67%
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of BMN's CH is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB+' IDR is downgraded to
below 'BB'; (ii)
the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's
'BBB+' breakeven OC of 44%.
The 'BBB+'/Negative rating of NCG Banco's CH is vulnerable to a
downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB+' IDR is
downgraded to below
'BB'; (ii) the level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its
analysis falls
below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven OC of 67%.
The 'BBB+'/Negative of CRU's CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB' IDR is downgraded to below
'BB'; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's
'BBB+' breakeven OC of 69%.
The 'BBB'/Negative of CRU's CT is vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the bank's 'BB' IDR is downgraded to below
'BB'; (ii) the
level of OC that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis falls
below Fitch's 'BBB'
breakeven OC of 43%.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Antonio Casado (Bankia, BMN, NCG Banco and CRU)
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Fitch Ratings S.A.U.
General Castanos 11
28004 Madrid
Spain
Juan David Garcia (Santander)
Senior Director
+34 91 702 57 74
General Castanos 11
28004 Madrid
Spain
Secondary Analysts
Antonio Casado (Santander)
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 76
Alvaro Utrera (Bankia, BMN, NCG Banco and CRU)
Associate Director
+34 91 702 57 75
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (10 March
2014), Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (13 May 2013),
Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative
Addendum (13 May
2013), Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions
and Covered Bonds (23 January 2014), EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria (6 June
2013), EMEA Criteria Addendum Spain (20 March 2013), Criteria
for the Analysis
of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds (14
October 2013),
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (4 February 2014), Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered
Bonds of
European Public Entities (30 January 2013), and Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria -
Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (7
February 2014), are
all available on www.fitchratings.com
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
