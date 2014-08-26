(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Russian City of Samara's Outlook
to Positive from
Stable. The agency has affirmed the region's Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Fitch expects Samara's budgetary performance to stabilise at the
current sound
level with margins averaging 15% in 2014-2016. A strong
operating balance
underpins a high self-financing capacity for capex and should
lead to a
narrowing of the deficit before debt variation to a low 1%-2% of
total revenue
in 2014, from 5.4% in 2013.
The city's operating balance reached a strong 15.7% of operating
revenue in 2013
(2012: 12.5%). This improvement was partly driven by a positive
net effect of
reallocation of expenditure responsibilities and revenue sources
between
municipal and regional budgets during 2012 and 2013.
Medium:
Fitch expects the city's direct risk to remain low at 35% of
current revenue
(RUB6.9bn) by end-2014, slightly up from 32% (RUB6bn) a year
earlier. The city
intends to limit debt growth and has budgeted close to a zero
fiscal balance for
2015-2016. This should lead to the debt stock stabilising at 33%
of current
revenue by 2016. Contingent risk is low as the city does not
have outstanding
guarantees and its public sector entities are self-sufficient.
Despite a low debt burden Samara mostly relies on short-term
bank loans for
deficit financing. The city's direct risk stock as of 1 August
2014 was 77%
composed of bank loans with less than one year to maturity.
Although the
short-term nature of loans, contracted from local banks, exposes
the city to
refinancing risk, it is mitigated by the city's strong
liquidity, including
committed lines of credit with local banks. Outstanding cash and
committed
credit lines amounted to RUB3,375m as of 1 August 2014 and fully
cover bank
loans due in 2H14.
The city also plans to contract a RUB2bn revolving bank credit
line with up to
three-year maturity by end-2014. If the placement takes place it
would replace
part of the city's outstanding one-year bank loans and mitigate
refinancing
pressure.
Samara's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The city is the capital of Samara Region, which has a
well-developed diversified
economy, based on a strong industrial sector. Local companies'
sound economic
performance supports Samara's strong fiscal capacity,
contributing 67% of
operating revenue in 2013. Samara receives an insignificant
amount of financial
aid in the form of general-purpose grants from the region as its
budget capacity
is higher than that of other municipalities in the region.
The city's self-financing capacity is strong with capital
revenue and the
current balance on average covering 90% of annual capex in 2013.
Samara's capex
is high relative to national peers. It accounted for 30% of
total spending in
2013 (2012: 27%) as the city continuously funded development
projects. Fitch
expects the city's capex to gradually decline to 21%-23% of
total spending
during 2014-2015 following a decline in capital transfers from
the regional
government.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the LRGs' ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of revenue
sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the region's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal stability and
financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Narrowing of the deficit before debt variation leading to
stabilisation of the
overall debt burden at below 40% of current revenue, coupled
with the
maintenance of sound budgetary performance in line with Fitch's
expectations,
would be positive for the ratings.
