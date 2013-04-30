(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version
published
earlier today, which incorrectly stated Nordea Bank's core Tier
1 capital ratio.
The four largest Swedish banks reported healthy low teens return
on equity in
the first quarter of 2013, further strengthening their already
solid core
capital ratios, Fitch Ratings says. This is key for the banks
because their high
use of wholesale funding means they need to maintain investor
confidence,
including by keeping large capital buffers.
We believe good profitability should help Swedish banks maintain
high capital
ratios despite larger dividends and regulatory changes. This
will be even more
important in a world where senior creditors could be bailed-in.
Dividends are likely to remain large. All the banks increased
dividend payments
for 2012 compared with 2011. Share buy-backs cannot be ruled
out, especially as
revisions to the European capital rules, known as CRD IV, have
reduced the
negative effects on the Swedish banks' common equity Tier 1
capital ratios under
Basel III. Svenska Handelsbanken reported a 0.6% increase and
Swedbank a 0.4%
improvement in expected ratios as requirements for SME lending
and
over-the-counter derivatives reduced under the revised rules.
All four banks'
shareholders also approved mandates for share repurchases at
their 2013 AGMs as
in most of the previous years.
We expect good internal capital generation and balance-sheet
management to
largely offset the negative impact on capital from accounting
and regulatory
changes. For example, in Q1 the banks absorbed the impact of IAS
19 for pensions
largely through profits. The Swedish banks will need to absorb
the introduction
of a 15% risk-weight floor for mortgages later this year, which
we expect will
come as an increase Pillar 2 capital requirement. We believe
this is manageable
because profitability is healthy and the Swedish banks' capital
adequacy ratios
are already among the highest in Europe.
A large proportion of lending consists of well-performing,
low-risk mortgage
lending, and Swedish banks make extensive use of the modelled
approach for
determining risk weights. Risk weights for residential mortgages
are as low as
5% for some banks. This is based on a strong track record of low
credit losses.
However, these models are invariably backward looking and may
need a buffer to
reduce the risk of problems arising in the future.
All the banks lifted their core capital ratios in Q113,
maintaining them well
above the regulatory requirement and above those of most
European peers.
Handelsbanken reported the highest core Tier 1 capital ratio at
18% at end-Q113.
Swedbank's ratio was 17.3%, SEB's 15.3% and Nordea Bank's 13.2%
(all excluding
transitional floors).
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
