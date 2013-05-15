(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, May 15 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 14 May, which incorrectly stated the currency of the recently priced notes. Fitch Ratings says that UkrLandFarming's (ULF) planned USD150m tap issue to its recently priced USD275m 10.875% notes due 2018 does not affect the 'B' rating assigned to this instrument on 26 March 2013 nor the group's foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and 'B+' respectively with Stable Outlook. The additional notes will have the same terms and conditions as well as the same ranking and substantially similar covenants as the existing senior notes. The add-on notes will be senior unsecured obligations of ULF and benefit from upstream guarantees (which are suretyships under Ukrainian law) from several operating subsidiaries, including Avangardco's main subsidiaries. Fitch understands that these guarantors accounted for approximately 84% of net assets and 85% of consolidated EBITDA for 2012. Avangardco, the largest egg producer in Ukraine and Eurasia, is rated 'B' by Fitch. The proceeds from the latest bond issuance, including the proposed tap issue, will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions, especially the purchase of land lease rights. This added debt issue does not increase the net debt of the group while gross leverage would increase by 0.2x EBITDA, therefore not affecting the group's credit ratios in any meaningful way. We expect funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage of around 2x in FY13and FFO margin above 25%; these metrics are commensurate with the assigned ratings in the sector. We note an improvement in ULF's liquidity position, with bond placement proceeds used to repay part of shorter term debt. We expect ULF's cash flow from operations less maintenance capex in 2013 to cover USD193m of 2013 maturities left post-placement of the tap issue by a factor of 2.2x. Additional liquidity comfort is provided by USD58m of available undrawn committed bank lines, 60% of which now are represented by lines of third-party banks. ULF's key rating drivers and sensitivities are explained in our press release "Fitch Publishes UkrLandFarming 'B' Foreign Currency IDR; Outlook Stable" dated 7 March 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anton Shishov Associate Director +7 495 956 55 69 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.