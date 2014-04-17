(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ACB
The upgrade of ACB reflects considerable equity contributions by
the bank's
major shareholder in 2013 preserving ACB's solid capitalisation,
as well as an
expectation of further capital injections in line with the
bank's rapid growth
strategy. The upgrade also reflects management's ability to find
new borrowers,
while maintaining reasonable asset quality. At the same time
ACB's ratings also
factor in its currently small franchise, high concentrations on
both sides of
the balance sheet with significant reliance on deposits of
state-owned entities,
and only moderate profitability.
ACB's shareholder contributed KZT8bn of new equity during 2013,
which allowed
the bank to sustain a sound 23% Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio
at end-2013 (29%
at end-2012) despite a rapid 91% loan growth. Due to ACB's
moderate internal
capital generation (return on average equity of only 8% in 2013)
further equity
contributions will be required to achieve a planned annual loan
growth of
30%-80% in the medium term. According to management, the
shareholder is ready to
provide KZT17bn of equity in 2014-2017, of which KZT8bn are
expected in 2014.
ACB's reported assets quality is reasonable with non-performing
loans (NPLs,
over 90 days overdue) at 4.1% of gross loans at end-2013 and a
further 1.3% of
restructured exposures. The latter number may be somewhat
understated, as among
the top 25 loans (comprised 51% of the loan book at end-2013)
there is one
exposure equal to 2.7% of loans, which in Fitch's view could be
restructured.
The bank has also reported a consistently elevated share of
one-day overdue
loans (18.7% at end-2M14) in its regulatory accounts, which is
explained by
management as being due to technical delays, but in Fitch's view
this shows that
asset quality is potentially vulnerable. ACB is also over
reliant on collateral
reflected in a low coverage of NPLs by reserves of only 37%.
Positively, ACB's
current capital buffer could allow it to fully reserve up to
18.8% of its loans
and still comply with regulatory capital requirements.
ACB mainly relies on corporate customer funding (57% of end-2013
liabilities),
but has gradually been diversifying its liability structure
through attracting
retail deposits (15%) and issuance of local bonds (21%). At
least 49% of total
customer funding (35% of total liabilities) was sourced from
state bodies,
which, although representing considerable concentration risk,
tends to be
stable.
ACB maintains reasonable liquidity cushion sufficient to cover
about 20% of
customer accounts at end-2M14. Wholesale debt repayments are
limited in the
medium term (KZT4.4bn in 2014, KZT2.5bn in 2015). The biggest
risk to liquidity
is the sudden outflows of largest depositors, which is not
Fitch's central
scenario.
The Support Rating '5' reflects Fitch's view that support from
the bank's
private shareholder, although possible, cannot be relied upon.
Support Rating
Floor of 'No Floor' is based on ACB's low systemic importance.
ACB's senior unsecured local debt ratings are aligned with the
bank's Long-term
Local Currency IDR and National Long-term rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ACB
Upside potential for ACB's ratings is currently limited.
However, further growth
of the franchise supported by capital injections, while
maintaining reasonable
asset quality and performance would be positive for the credit
profile. Lack of
or delays in provision of fresh capital that would result in
material weakening
of ACB's loss-absorption capacity, significant deterioration of
asset quality
and/or sharp funding outflows putting pressure on liquidity
would result in a
downgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - ABK
ABK's Long-term IDRs and National Rating are based on the bank's
individual
strength, which in turn is reflected in its Viability Rating
(VR) of 'b+'. The
VR reflects the bank's small franchise, continuing rapid growth
and high
single-name concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
At the same time,
the VR positively considers its strong reported asset quality
and solid capital
adequacy, reasonable liquidity and sound operating performance
helped by low
average funding costs.
Asset quality is strong. NPLs and restructured loans were,
respectively, modest
at 1.2 and 2% of gross loans at end-2013 and were adequately
covered by reserves
of 3.6%. Although rapid 42% loan growth in 2013 means loans are
unseasoned, a
detailed review of the top 20 borrowers (52% of gross loans)
confirmed that most
exposures are of reasonable quality. However, some of the bigger
exposures (12%
of gross loans) are less sound either financially or in terms of
collateral
quality, while retail loans (7%) are also potentially
vulnerable.
Credit risks are mitigated by robust pre-impairment
profitability, which equals
about 5% of average loans, and solid capitalisation with FCC and
regulatory
total capital ratio of 18.5% and 21%, respectively, at end-2013.
Regulatory
capital would allow ABK to increase its loan impairment reserves
to 12% of gross
loans from 4%, before reaching minimum regulatory capital
ratios.
Capitalisation is likely to remain comfortable in 2014; however,
if growth
outpaces earnings generation (return on equity of 20% in FY13)
the bank is
likely to receive its pre-approved USD40m equity injection from
Alfa Group.
Liquidity is adequate. ABK relies on short-term funding from
local corporates
(69% of total funding at end-2013), approximately half of which
was accounted by
20 depositors. Withdrawal risk is mitigated by a KZT46bn
liquidity buffer
consisting of cash and unencumbered securities, which equalled
28% of customer
funding. Scheduled debt repayments are a moderate KZT7bn in
2014. As a further
mitigant ABK has an unutilised KZT9bn limit (6% of liabilities)
from its 100%
shareholder OJSC Alfa Bank (ABR; BBB-/Negative/bbb-).
The Support Rating of '4' reflects Fitch's view of the limited
probability of
support that might be forthcoming from ABR, if needed. In
Fitch's view, support
may be forthcoming in light of the common branding of ABK and
other group
entities, potential reputational risk of any default at ABK and
the small cost
of any support that may be required.
At the same time, Fitch views ABR's propensity to provide
support as limited
because (i) it holds shares in ABK on behalf of ABH Holdings
S.A.(ABHH) to which
it has ceded control and voting rights through a call option
under which ABHH
may acquire the shares in ABK until end-June 2014 (this
agreement likely to be
extended); (ii) limited operational integration between ABK and
ABR; and (iii)
ABR's tight regulatory capital preventing it from providing
capital to the
subsidiary.
Support from other Alfa Group entities, in Fitch's view, also
cannot always be
relied on due to ABK's small size and as a result that support
could be withheld
under certain circumstances, especially in a systemic financial
crisis in
Kazakhstan. Fitch notes ABHH's failure to provide full support
to its
Ukraine-based subsidiary PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU; CCC) in 2008. The
agency, however
believes there is a lower probability of Alfa Group not
supporting ABK, relative
to ABU. This is reflected in ABK's higher Support Rating '4'
than ABU's '5'.
ABK's senior unsecured local debt ratings are aligned with the
bank's Long-term
Local Currency IDR and National Long-term rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ABK
An upgrade of Long-term IDRs, VR, National Rating and debt
ratings would result
from a strengthening of the franchise and an extended track
record of good
performance and asset quality. The ratings could be downgraded
following a
material deterioration in capitalisation or asset quality.
The Support Rating could be downgraded if ABK does not receive
timely support
when needed. Potential for an upgrade of the Support Rating is
limited.
