(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) This Rating Action Commentary
replaces the
version published on May 29, 2014. It corrects the Support
Rating of Santander
Consumer Finance (SCF), which was upgraded to '1' from '2'.
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander)
and Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria's (BBVA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'A-' from
'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the two banks'
Short-term IDRs at
'F2', Support Ratings (SR) at '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on their Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The banks' IDRs are one notch above the Spanish sovereign rating
in line with
Fitch's criteria "Rating Financial Institutions above the
Sovereign". Fitch
upgraded Spain's sovereign rating on 25 April 2014 (see 'Fitch
Upgrades Spain to
'BBB+'; Outlook Stable" published April 25, 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com), and
the two banks' upgrade reflect Fitch's view of their standalone
credit profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of Santander and BBVA are
driven by their
stand-alone creditworthiness, as expressed by their VRs. The
upgrade of their
VRs primarily reflects the upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating
and related signs
of macro-economic improvements in the domestic market. Continued
diversification
benefits, especially for Santander, support these banks' ratings
at one notch
above the sovereign rating.
In particular these two banks' ratings benefit from solid retail
franchises in a
number of European and Latin American countries and in the US.
Santander and
BBVA generated 14% and 30%, respectively, of their ordinary
attributable profits
from Spain (excluding their run-off real estate units) in 1Q14
while Spanish
loans accounted for 23% and 52% of the total, respectively.
Their diversified footprints spread risks and have proven key in
supporting the
resilience of earnings generation and loss absorption capacity
at times of
stress. Fitch also considers the two banks' continued capacity
to access
wholesale markets across different jurisdictions, which together
with their
self-funded bank subsidiary approach, has protected their
funding and liquidity.
Benefits of international diversification include, but are not
limited to, the
ability of subsidiaries to upstream dividends, financial
flexibility resulting
from potential disposal or listing of stakes in subsidiaries
and, in some cases,
fungibility of liquidity and capital.
Despite Santander's and BBVA's international diversification
Fitch considers
that the banks' risk profiles remain significantly correlated
with that of the
sovereign and as part of its analysis Fitch also takes into
account the
standalone financial profile of the Spanish legal entity to
which the ratings
are assigned. In Fitch's view, this correlation is, among other
factors,
reflected in the banks' domestic performance and asset quality,
which have
proven sensitive to the economic environment. Funding access,
stability and
costs are also typically influenced by broad perceptions of
sovereign risk.
The upgrade also reflects Fitch's view that Santander's and
BBVA's Spanish
business and risk profiles should benefit from Spain's improved
creditworthiness, economic outlook and financing conditions
given their leading
domestic retail franchises. Earnings at the unconsolidated bank
level should
also continue to benefit from regular and substantial dividend
contributions
from performing foreign bank subsidiaries.
Santander's and BBVA's retail banking company profile is
reflected by the fact
that more than 60% of their revenues is derived from this
business line, which
despite the crisis has proven fairly resilient, supported by
their critical mass
in the core markets in which they operate. This, together with
their cost
control-oriented corporate culture, has enabled both banks to
absorb high
impairment charges in the last three years, notably in Spain,
without reporting
consolidated operating losses. Fitch expects profitability in
2014 to benefit
from generally better GDP growth prospects in many of the
countries where they
operate, including Spain.
Asset quality deterioration in Spain has driven up impaired
loans (NPL) ratios,
particularly at BBVA given its larger share of loans in Spain
relative to
Santander, which nevertheless continue to compare fairly well
with their
international peer group. Fitch- adjusted NPL ratio was 5.9% at
Santander and
7.6% at BBVA at end-2013. Lower NPL inflows since 4Q13 and
stabilising loan
volumes should help ease asset quality pressure in Spain. NPL
reserve coverage
has consistently remained around 60%, which Fitch views as
adequate for their
risk profiles.
In Fitch's opinion, BBVA's Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted
risks ratio is
sound, amounting to 10.4% at end-2013. At 9.2%, Fitch views
Santander's
capitalisation at the lower end of the international peer group
range, largely
held back by goodwill from acquisitions.
Capitalisation and leverage have a high influence on Santander's
VR, and our
assessment of capitalisation takes into account the bank's high
flexibility to
generate capital through retained earnings and its fairly sound
balance sheet
leverage. The transitional Basel III CET 1 ratio stood at 10.6%
for Santander
and 10.8% for BBVA at end-1Q14. Santander's and BBVA's capital
is also supported
by their well-capitalised main subsidiaries and by their fairly
low-risk retail
focus.
Santander and BBVA are primarily funded by deposits in their
core markets. The
net loans/deposits ratio stood at 116% at Santander and 117% at
BBVA at
end-2013. Loan deleveraging in mature markets and a proven
ability to access
capital market funding in turbulent times have protected the
banks' sound
funding and adequate liquidity profiles. While the banks hold
ample unencumbered
assets at the consolidated level, liquidity buffers at the
unconsolidated bank
level are weaker, particularly at Santander. However,
refinancing risks are
limited in view of well- distributed debt maturities.
Santander's and BBVA's
funding profiles are also supported by subsidiaries being
locally funded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Santander's
and BBVA's
overall financial and credit profile will remain stable.
Upside rating potential for both banks may be supported by a
potential further
upgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating as long as this is
driven by further
improvements in macroeconomic indicators, which should
eventually benefit the
unconsolidated banks' profitability and credit risk profiles.
This factor is
somewhat more relevant for Santander than for BBVA given the
former's higher
exposure to highly rated sovereigns.
It should be noted that a sovereign upgrade alone would not
automatically result
in an upgrade of these banks' ratings. An upgrade of Santander's
ratings would
likely be contingent on further improvements in capitalisation
at the
consolidated level. An upgrade of BBVA's ratings would be
contingent on a
sovereign upgrade accompanied by an improved operating
environment in the main
countries in which it operates as well as by improved asset
quality.
While currently not expected by Fitch, potential drivers for a
downgrade may
include a downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating; marked
deterioration of group
asset quality that could put significant pressure on earnings
and capital and a
reduced capacity to upstream dividends. A prolonged inability to
competitively
access wholesale markets or a marked deterioration of credit
risk and
capitalisation at the respective unconsolidated banks would also
put pressure on
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The 'BBB' SRFs of Santander and BBVA reflect Fitch's opinion
that the Spanish
authorities show a high propensity to support the country's
largest banks given
their domestic systemic importance.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the group.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing bank
resolution
legislation, which is likely to result in the downgrade of the
two banks' SRs to
'5' and the revision of their SRFs to 'No Floor', most likely in
late 2014 or
1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital instruments issued by
Santander, BBVA
and their issuing vehicles are all notched down from their VRs
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs
of Santander and
BBVA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES
Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) is 100% owned by Santander and
benefits from
being an integral part of the group as it manages most of the
group's consumer
finance operations. Fitch regards SCF as a core subsidiary and,
as such, aligns
its Long- and Short-term IDRs with Santander's. SCF's IDRs and
debt ratings are
sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
Santander's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of
deposit upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and
certificate of
deposits affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities upgraded to 'A-emr'
from 'BBB+emr'
Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Santander Financial Issuance Ltd.
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal
Upper Tier 2 upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Santander US Debt, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme assigned at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme assigned at
'F2'
Santander International Products PLC
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
SCF
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper
affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
BBVA
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
VR upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper
affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities upgraded to 'A-emr'
from 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper
affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper
affirmed at 'F2'
BBVA Subordinated Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Cristina Torrella (Santander)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Roger Turro (BBVA)
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analysts
Cristina Torrella (BBVA)
+34 93 323 8405
Roger Turro (Santander)
+34 93 323 8406
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
