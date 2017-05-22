BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
(Corrects story from May 15. Company corrects FY 2016 net profit in headline and body text and FY operating profit in body text.)
May 22 COLUMBUS ENERGY SA:
* REPORTED THAT ITS FY 2016 REVENUE WAS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 187,154 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 312,674 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* FY 2016 NET PROFIT WAS 68,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, June 21 A healthcare bill being unveiled by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes