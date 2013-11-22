Nov 21 CME Group Inc

* CME lowers Crude Oil future NYMEX (CL) initial margins for specs by 8.1 percent to $3,740 per contract from $4,070

* CME lowers Comex 100 Gold futures (GC) initial margins for specs by 9.4 percent to $7,975 per contract from $8,800

* CME lowers Comex 5000 Silver futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 11.1 percent to $11,000 per contract from $12,375

* CME lowers Comex Copper futures (HG) initial margins for specs by 14.3 percent to $3,300 per contract from $3,850

* CME lowers RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 5.6 percent to $4,675 per contract from $4,950