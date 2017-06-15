UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
(Corrects second and third bullet to clarify that Samantha Cooper and Deena Demasi have been promoted to EVPs and are not new hires; Adds fourth bullet with names of new hires)
June 15 Viacom Inc:
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Promoted Samantha Cooper as executive vice president of Distribution Partnerships
* Promoted Deena Demasi as executive vice president of Distribution Marketing
* Josh Clark has been hired as SVP of Distribution Partnerships and Richelle Clements has been hired as SVP, Deal Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote