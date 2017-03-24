(Corrects headline and bullets to say it is consolidating hotel units and sports units, not merging hotel unit and sports goods unit.)

March 24 Xebio Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge its two wholly owned hotel units

* Northern Japan sports goods retail unit will merge with parent sports goods retail unit

* Real assets of both units being merged will be transferred to Xebio Holdings Co Ltd.

* Says reorganisation effective May 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7radqV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)