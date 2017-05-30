BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
(Corrects story from Feb. 14. Corrects Q4 net profit to 236,931 zlotys from 160,737 zlotys in headline and text. Company corrected its own statement.)
May 30 BPX SA:
* Q4 net profit was 236,931 zlotys versus loss of 1.9 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges