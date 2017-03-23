BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
(Corrects fourth bullet to say quarterly revenue was $954,000 not $558,000) DXI Energy Inc:
* DXI reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share of $0.05
* Qtrly production 327 boe/d versus 977 boe/d
* Qtrly revenue $954,000 versus $2.8 million
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont