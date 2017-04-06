(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 6 (Reuters)- Ichibanya Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2017 May 31, 2016 Feb 28, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 33.61 44.91 49.20 24.60 (+2.0 pct) Operating 3.66 4.87 4.85 2.41 (+6.0 pct) Recurring 3.82 5.08 5.02 2.48 (+7.8 pct) Net 2.39 3.43 3.40 1.78 (+25.8 pct) EPS 74.85 yen 107.47 yen 106.50 yen 55.75 yen Ann Div 52.50 yen 130.00 yen 72.00 yen -Q2 Div 35.00 yen 50.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.50 yen 80.00 yen 36.00 yen NOTE - Ichibanya Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7630.T