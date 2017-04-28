(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 30.75 36.77 150.00 Operating 4.96 7.30 20.00 Recurring 4.85 7.14 21.00 Net 3.46 5.22 15.10 EPS 43.84 yen 64.97 yen 191.62 yen EPS Diluted 43.81 yen 64.92 yen Ann Div 52.00 yen 52.00 yen -Q2 div 25.00 yen 26.00 yen -Q4 div 27.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4967.T