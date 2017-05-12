BRIEF-Plantronics says taken several cost-saving actions during qtr
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 12 (Reuters)- Renesas Electronics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 177.65 151.98 (-15.2 pct) Operating 25.48 18.56 (-42.7 pct) Recurring 24.52 16.26 (-51.3 pct) Net 19.98 9.98 (-66.6 pct) EPS 11.98 yen 5.99 yen EPS Diluted 11.98 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Renesas Electronics Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6723.T
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Updates with UAE minister)