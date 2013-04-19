(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Implementation of New Capital
Rules in Russia:
Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes
here
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 19 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 18 April 2013, which incorrectly stated that the level of the
new capital
adequacy ratios have already been determined.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sberbank of Russia's (Sberbank;
'BBB'/Stable/'bbb'),
Bank VTB JSC's (VTB; 'BBB'/Negative/'bb-') and Bank of Moscow's
(BOM;
'BBB'/Negative/'bb-') "old style" non-convertible subordinated
debt issues at
'BBB-'. Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg; 'BBB'/'b'/RWN) "old
style"
subordinated debt issue's 'BBB-' rating has been maintained on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
At the same time, Fitch has indicated that it will notch "new
style"
subordinated issues with write-off/conversion triggers off
banks' Viability
Ratings (VRs), for both state- and privately owned banks.
Fitch's rating
approach and the implications of recent regulatory changes for
Russian bank
capitalisation are detailed in a new special report, entitled
"Implementation of
New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating
Changes" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link above.
RATING DRIVERS - SBERBANK, VTB, BOM & RUSAG "OLD STYLE" SUB DEBT
The 'BBB-' ratings of the "old style" subordinated debt issues
continue to
reflect Fitch's view that these instruments are unlikely to be
bailed in should
a state-owned bank require government support. This reflects the
fact that the
terms of these issues do not provide for "going concern" loss
absorption (e.g.
coupon omission/deferral or principal write-down/conversion),
and Fitch's view
that the Russian authorities would be likely to place strong
emphasis on the
legal terms of the issues in determining the parameters of any
bank resolutions.
It also considers that defaults on "old style" subordinated debt
could trigger
acceleration of senior debt.
Fitch will therefore continue to notch "old-style" subordinated
debt issues of
Russian state-owned banks off their Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs),
rather than their Viability Ratings (VRs). The one-notch
difference between the
banks' Long-term IDRs ('BBB') and the "old style" subordinated
debt ratings
includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk
relative to the
Long-term IDRs; and (ii) one notch for likely higher loss
severity (relative to
senior debt) in case of default.
The Long-term IDRs of Russian privately-owned banks do not
benefit from
potential government support and are equalised with their VRs.
Their "old style"
subordinated debt ratings are one notch below their Long-term
IDRs/VRs, and are
unaffected by today's rating actions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SBERBANK, VTB, BOM, RUSAG "OLD STYLE"
SUBDEBT
The issues' ratings are linked to the banks' Long-term IDRs, and
are likely to
be upgraded/downgraded if there was similar action on the
Long-term IDRs.
The RWN on the Long-Term IDRs, and therefore subordinated debt
rating, of RusAg
reflects Fitch's concerns about the bank's asset quality and the
sufficiency of
recent capital support. The ratings may be downgraded by one
notch (Long-term
IDRs to 'BBB-', "old style" subordinated debt to 'BB+') if Fitch
views support
as having been insufficient, and there is no tangible
strengthening of the
support framework for the bank.
The Outlooks on VTB and BOM's Long-Term IDRs are Negative due to
Fitch's
expectation of a moderate reduction in government support as
VTB's privatisation
progresses. A downgrade of the banks' Long-Term IDRs would also
result in a
downgrade of their subordinated debt. Any downgrade would likely
be limited to
one notch (Long-term IDRs to 'BBB-', "old style" subordinated
debt to 'BB+').
The Outlook on Sberbank's Long-Term IDR is Stable and
underpinned by the bank's
'bbb' VR, so neither the bank's IDRs nor its "old style"
subordinated debt
rating would be affected if Fitch revised its support
assumptions.
The ratings of all the banks would also likely be downgraded if
the Russian
Federation ('BBB'/Stable) was downgraded. An upgrade of Russia
to 'BBB+' would
be likely to result in a one-notch upgrade of Sberbank. A
sovereign upgrade
could also result in VTB, BOM and RusAg's ratings stabilising at
their current
level.
The "old style" subordinated debt ratings of VTB, BOM and RusAg
could also be
downgraded if the Russian authorities give any clear indication
that all
subordinated liabilities of banks, regardless of their terms,
could be bailed
in, in case of a bank failure. However, Fitch currently views
such a scenario as
unlikely.
APPROACH TO RATING "NEW STYLE" SUBORDINATED INSTRUMENTS
Fitch intends to notch "new style" subordinated instruments of
both state- and
privately owned Russian banks off their VRs. This reflects the
agency's
expectation that these instruments will absorb losses as
provided for in their
terms of issue, ie the agency does not expect government support
for state-owned
banks to prevent losses on these securities if loss-absorption
triggers are hit.
Fitch expects to rate "new style" Tier 2 dated subordinated
issues of Russian
banks one notch lower than their VRs. This includes (i) zero
notches for
additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to,
the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss
severity, (one notch,
rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply
subordinated, and will
actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in
case of
bankruptcy).
Fitch expects to rate "new style" Tier 1 perpetual subordinated
issues of
Russian banks three-four notches lower than their VRs. This
includes (i) one-two
notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR,
as the
conversion/write-down trigger (6.4% core Tier 1 ratio) has been
set somewhat
higher than the point of non-viability, in Fitch's view; and
(ii) two notches
for loss severity, given the issues' deep subordination.
BANK IDRS UNAFFECTED BY CHANGES IN CAPITAL RULES
Overall, Fitch views ongoing changes in Russian bank capital
regulation as
moderately positive, as they will force some lenders to hold
slightly more and
better quality capital. However, the agency expects the impact
to be marginal at
most banks, in part due to lenders' still significant
flexibility in reporting
risk exposures, which in turn determine capital needs. Fitch
does not expect the
changes to lead to movements in any bank's IDRs.
A Fitch study of 18 large Russian banks suggests that most
should be able to
comply with the expected new minimum core Tier 1 (5.6%) and Tier
1 (7.5%) ratios
by end-2013 without raising additional capital. Five banks (VTB,
Alfa, Nomos,
Russian Standard and Probusinessbank) might need to take action
to achieve the
7.5% Tier 1 ratio, but Fitch believes this could mainly be
addressed by
reallocating capital within groups. Banks will report new ratios
to the CBR from
1 May 2013, but mandatory compliance is unlikely to be
introduced before Q413,
and may be delayed to 2014.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sberbank of Russia:
"Old style" subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank VTB JSC:
"Old style" subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank of Moscow:
"Old style" subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Russian Agricultural Bank
"Old style" subordinated debt 'BBB-'; maintained on Rating Watch
Negative
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
