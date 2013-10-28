(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed packaging company Amcor Limited's (Amcor) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Amcor's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Exposure To Resilient End-User Markets: Amcor derives 85% of sales from
defensive end-user markets such as consumer staples, healthcare,
pharmaceuticals, and tobacco. Amcor's exposure to these markets will increase to
94% post the proposed demerger of its Australasian packaging and distribution
(AAPD) announced in August this year.
Volumes To Stabilise: Moderation in customer in-housing of carbonated soft drink
and water (CDSW) volumes; absorption of excess capacity in the New South Wales
(Australia) fibre packaging market and increasing exposure to developing markets
will support organic volume growth in FY2014.
Stable Profit Margins: Amcor has contractually supported cost-pass through to
its customers in the Rigid Plastics and Flexibles segments. These businesses
represent 76% of Amcor's pre-demerger revenues. There is minimal contracted
cost-recovery in Australasia where EBITDA margins of 9% trail the margins of
Amcor's other segments by between 5-6%. Hence, post demerger margins are likely
to rise above 14%.
Botany Adds To Leverage: Fitch estimates Amcor's net investment in a new
recycled paper mill in Botany, New South Wales was approximately AUD300m. The
final net investment is about AUD70m higher than when Amcor made the initial
investment announcement in February 2008. The plant commenced commissioning in
October 2012 and Fitch estimates a total gross cost of AUD520m. Amcor estimates
it will take two years before the plant reaches capacity and yields cost savings
of AUD50m per annum.
Leverage Exposed to Currency Mismatch: Amcor's tax effective capital structure
results in 44% of net debt and 30% of revenue being denominated in US dollars,
where the corporate tax rate is 40%. Amcor euro based earnings attract an
estimated average corporate tax rate of only 27.4%. Amcor's leverage is
therefore exposed to the appreciation of the US dollar. Currency translation
accounted for AUD350m of the AUD417m increase in net debt in FY13.
Post de-merger leverage to Fall: Fitch expects the AAPD to support up to AUD750m
in debt and to reduce FY2013 EBITDA by AUD268m, which will have a marginal
deleveraging impact since AAPD's exit leverage (debt to EBITDA) of 2.8x is
slightly higher than the group leverage of 2.71x. FFO adjusted net leverage is
expected to fall from 3.40x in FY2013 to 2.93x in FY2014. Gross leverage is
expected to fall from 3.66x to 3.37x over the corresponding period. Moreover
Amcor's internal metric - gearing (net debt to net debt + equity) - is expected
to increase to 53.4% post de-merger from 51.7% in FY2014. This is above its
mid-range guidance of 45% to 55% for gearing, and will put downward pressure on
the absolute level of Amcor's debt.
Acquisitive: The high likelihood of leveraged bolt-on acquisitions continues to
apply downward pressure to the ratings. Acquired scale is an essential
ingredient in the success of packaging companies owing to the monopolistic
structure of this industry.
Shareholder Friendly: Fitch applies a 5% annual average growth rate to Amcor's
dividend pay-out over the next five years. Amcor increased its dividend pay-out
by 8.1% to 40 cents in FY13, up from 5.6% in FY12. In FY12, despite the
intensity of investment in recently completed major transactions, Amcor engaged
in a share-buyback of AUD150m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions may result from the joint and several occurrences of the
following events:
-An increase in (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to greater than 3.0x on a
sustained and projected basis.
-A fall in EBITDA margin to below 14%. This guideline has been revised upwards
to reflect the higher blended margin of Amcor post demerger.