(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version
published on 2
June 2017 to update the name of China United Property Insurance
Company
Limited's immediate parent.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China United Property Insurance
Company Limited's
(CUPI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-' (Strong).
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CUPI's ownership by China Orient Asset
Management Co.,
Ltd. (COAM, A/Stable), which adds a one notch uplift to Fitch's
standalone
assessment of CUPI. The standalone assessment reflects CUPI's
improving
regulatory solvency buffer, its competitive edge in agricultural
insurance, the
use of reinsurance to mitigate underwriting volatility and its
record of
operating profitability. The rating also recognises the
company's volatile
operating result, competitive pressure on its primary business
of motor
insurance and higher financial leverage.
CUPI is ultimately owned by COAM, which controls CUPI through
its 51%
shareholding in China United Insurance Group Company Limited
(CUIG), which in
turn has a 87.93% shareholding in CUPI. Fitch expects COAM, a
state-owned
entity, to provide support via asset management and capital to
CUPI as the
insurer continues to grow.
CUPI has adequate capitalisation and leverage. The company's
comprehensive
solvency ratio calculated under China's Risk Oriented Solvency
System (C-ROSS)
improved to 291% at end-2016, from 213% in the previous year.
CUPI issued CNY6
billion in subordinated debt to strengthen its regulatory
capital position in
4Q16, however, this increased its financial leverage to about
31% at end-2016
(end-2015: zero leverage).
The company's capital buffer, as measured by the capital score
computed by
Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), and net
premium leverage
remains small, despite the improved solvency adequacy. The
company's Prism FBM
capital score was still in the 'adequate' category at end-2016,
while its net
premium leverage in 2016 was about 2.7x, which is weaker than
the median
guideline for IFS 'BBB' rated non-life insurers.
Fitch views CUPI's financial performance and earnings as strong,
despite its
underwriting volatility. The company reported a decline in its
2016 underwriting
margin, partially due to claim payments from a severe fire in
2013 following the
conclusion of a lawsuit. Nonetheless, its average combined ratio
over the
previous three years was 98.9%, stronger than the IFS 'A' rated
insurer median
guideline.
The implementation of commercial motor insurance pricing
deregulation also
weakened its 2016 underwriting result. CUPI's combined ratio
increased to
102.8%, from 99.2% in 2015. CUPI has stopped underwriting
commercial used-motor
insurance policies with poor underwriting results to improve
business quality.
CUPI is China's fifth-largest non-life insurer, with a 2016
market share of 4.2%
by total direct written premiums. The company has actively
participated in
underwriting policy-supported agricultural insurance since its
establishment in
1986. Fitch expects CUPI to continue to be the core earning
source for CUIG.
CUPI continues to rely on reinsurance to support its
underwriting capacity and
alleviate its catastrophe exposure, given its business focus and
capital base.
The company ceded out about 7% of its premiums to a portfolio of
reinsurers with
sound credit quality. Most of its lead reinsurers carry an IFS
Rating of at
least 'A-'.
CUPI's risky asset exposure remains manageable, although it has
further
increased its exposure to less-liquid alternative investments.
Investments in
trust schemes, infrastructure debt schemes, wealth management
products and funds
managed by insurers' asset management companies accounted for
about 32% of its
investments and 114% of its shareholders' equity at end-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a dramatic change in the ownership structure, with COAM losing
its controlling
stake in CUPI through CUIG;
- deterioration in CUPI's capital score, as measured by Fitch's
Prism
Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), to below 'adequate' or a
comprehensive
solvency ratio, computed under China's Risk Oriented Solvency
System, lower than
200% for a prolonged period;
- weaker underwriting profitability, with a combined ratio
consistently higher
than 103%, for a sustained period; or
- an escalation in the company's financial leverage to above
35%.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given CUPI's small
capital buffer as
measured by its Prism FBM score and its credit metrics. Over the
medium term,
rating upgrade triggers include:
- an improved capital score in terms of the Prism FBM to
'strong' or higher;
- strengthened operating stability, with a combined ratio below
97% on a
sustained basis; and
- financial leverage maintained at below 25%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
