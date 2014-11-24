(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, November 24 (Fitch) This announcement
corrects the version
published on 5 September 2014 to include the affirmation of the
ratings on the
euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme issued by Bank of
Communications Hong
Kong Branch.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of China's five large state-owned commercial banks at 'A'
with Stable
Outlooks. The Short-Term IDRs were affirmed at 'F1'. All other
ratings of the
five large state banks were also affirmed. A full list of the
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
The five banks are: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC), Bank of
China Ltd (BOC), Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC), Bank
of
Communications (BCOM) and China Construction Bank Corporation
(CCB).
The review of the state banks' ratings took into account their
1H14 results,
which highlighted the challenging operating and economic
environment, with
slower profit growth and higher impairment charges. To help
offset this, the
banks have given more focus to potentially riskier - but higher
yielding -
segments. As expected, the banks' reported NPLs and overdue
loans continued to
increase, though the increases are not as sizable as those at
the mid-tier
banks. Most state banks have announced plans for preference
shares and/or
subordinated debt issuance to replenish their capital and build
buffers to help
weather further deterioration in the operating environment
and/or compensate for
increases in risk appetite.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at
the banks'
Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability
of extraordinary
support from the central government in the event of stress.
The state-owned commercial banks Support Ratings (SR) of '1' and
Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of 'A' reflect their systemic importance and thus
an extremely high
propensity for the state to support them, if required. Combined,
the banks
account for 45% of sector assets and are viewed as pivotal to
the financing of
China's economy. All state banks are expected to be designated
as domestic
systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), while two
of them (ICBC
and BOC) are already designated as global SIFIs. The central
government is the
largest shareholder of all five state banks, and has a track
record of providing
solvency and asset quality support to the banks. Consequently,
the banks' SRFs
remain closely linked to China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
As support is not
expected to diminish in the foreseeable future, the Outlook on
the IDRs remains
Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
Any changes to IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in the
central
government's propensity and/or ability to support these banks.
Persistent rapid
growth across the financial system (including nonbank credit
extension) means
that potential claims on the state continue to increase. By
Fitch's estimation,
total credit (the central bank's measure of total aggregate
finance as adjusted
by Fitch) to GDP was 242% at end-1H14. The government still has
substantial
resources to address deterioration in the banking sector as
central government
debt/GDP was around 16% at end-1H14. In that regard, the
government has
previously drawn upon its foreign exchange reserves (USD4trn at
end-1H14) to
recapitalise the state banks.
Nevertheless, the longer financial system leverage is permitted
to rise, the
greater the potential erosion of the state's ability to support
the banks,
leading to pressure on support-driven IDRs. However, Fitch
believes that absent
any negative action on the sovereign rating, support for the
state banks is less
likely to diminish than would be the case for other Chinese
commercial banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks are in the
'bb' category and
remain the highest in the sector. They take into account the
challenging
operating environment, which the state banks are best placed in
China to
navigate given their large nationwide franchises and experienced
management.
Relative to other Chinese commercial banks, the state banks
generally exhibit
superior funding and liquidity, smaller credit exposure and
off-balance-sheet
activities, and higher loss-absorption capacity. In Fitch's
view, the state
banks would likely most benefit from depositor flight to safety,
providing some
support to their VRs in a stress scenario.
While key financial metrics of the state banks appear comparable
to highly rated
banks in developed markets, many aspects of the state banks'
financial profiles
(for example, capitalisation, profitability, liquidity and
off-balance sheet
exposures) do not compare as well with major banks in other
emerging markets,
where, as in China, risks tend to be higher. Given the pace of
credit growth and
potential risk (including influence from authorities to extend
credit in support
of public policy), the state banks have struggled to boost
capitalisation (or
reduce leverage) and maintain strong risk buffers. This will be
tested further
when full interest rate liberalisation is introduced. Eventual
asset quality
deterioration and/or margin erosion is common in emerging
markets that have
experienced rapid accumulation of credit over a sustained
period.
Various reported measures in relation to asset quality
(including
non-performing, special mention and overdue loans as well as
asset
sale/write-offs) have been rising in recent years. Moreover, as
in other banking
systems that have grown rapidly for a sustained period, Fitch
expects asset
quality to deteriorate in the coming years. That said, reported
asset quality
metrics may benefit from informal/ordinary support from
authorities to minimise
defaults in the system, securitising credit into wealth
management products
(WMPs), offloading credit to nonbanks, and classifying credit as
debt securities
or interbank claims.
Fitch's analysis of asset quality focuses more on
loss-absorption capacity
(including factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve
coverage, and
profitability) than loan classification data. In this regard,
provision coverage
ratios were all lower in 1H14 as provisioning did not keep pace
with the growth
in NPLs, even as more NPLs were written off or disposed during
1H14. Fitch's
stress tests imply that the state banks can withstand a rise in
impaired credit
equal to around 6%-8% of total credit exposure, after which some
form of state
support or regulatory intervention may be required. However,
recognition of
greater asset impairment may only come after the banks have
built up further
buffers, credit/economic growth is deemed sustainable by China's
authorities,
and/or the system is viewed as less vulnerable to contagion.
Alternatively, the
state may assume certain exposures to prevent banks from
incurring large
impairment charges. Until such time as asset quality is
addressed in a more
permanent manner, rising delinquencies could weigh on liquidity
and cash buffers
from time to time.
Although China's banking system has been accumulating large
off-balance-sheet
exposures, including through transactions with nonbanks, and
such transactions
are not always transparent about with whom ultimate risks
resides, the state
banks are considered to be less exposed to such activities than
other Chinese
commercial banks. Non-loan credit accounted for 35% of total
financial sector
credit outstanding at 1H14 (2008: 21%). WMPs outstanding were
CNY12.7trn at
1H14, according to the China Banking Regulatory Commission, and
these products
continue to grow as competition for deposits intensifies,
leading to an increase
in the cost - but shortening of tenor - of bank funding. WMPs'
short tenors,
asset-liability mismatches and limited disclosure of underlying
assets have the
potential to pose meaningful contingent risk to the banks.
So far this year net interest margins (NIMs) are little changed
for all except
BCOM, whose improved loan/investment yields were insufficient to
offset higher
deposit funding costs arising from BCOM's weaker retail deposit
franchise. Core
capital ratios were also broadly flat to higher, but banks are
also implementing
the internal ratings-based approach for the calculation of risk
weights, and
this will impact reported capital to varying degrees. However,
tangible common
equity/tangible assets is little changed despite higher
off-balance sheet
exposures, meaning total leverage remains high by emerging
market standards.
While the banks are audited, local requirements for disclosure
and accounting
detail could be enhanced relative to other highly rated
jurisdictions and bank
systems. Should Chinese authorities (as key stakeholders or
owners) influence
bank risk appetite, it could potentially overshadow strategic
decision making,
governance and risk management. Consequently, while this can
constrain the VRs
of the state banks, it further underpins prospects of ordinary
and extraordinary
support from the same authorities, which can be made available
in various forms.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
VR upgrades for the state banks, while not anticipated in the
near term, are
possible if Fitch considers the operating environment to have
stabilised. This
would likely be evidenced by the pace of credit growth slowing
to a more
sustainable level, off-balance-sheet activities reducing or
being less of a
concern (including due to greater transparency around such
activities), greater
confidence that reported asset quality ratios will hold, or the
banks having
improved loss-absorption capacity (building risk buffers such as
raising of
additional capital) and/or strengthened their deposit funding
and liquidity.
Downgrades of VRs could be triggered by further excessive
growth, which renders
capital more vulnerable to deterioration, if asset quality
deterioration
undermines solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become
more binding.
The latter could be manifested in market dislocation, such as
abrupt disruption
in issuance of WMPs - often substitutes for deposits - or
interbank market
distress, particularly if a bank is more exposed to such
activities than its
peers. Although much of the sector benefits from a degree of
ordinary support
from Chinese authorities in the form of forbearance, whether in
relation to
on/off balance sheet exposures or strict interpretation of
prudential limits,
the state banks arguably benefit most. However, if this was to
reduce, VRs could
come under pressure as vulnerabilities would become further
exposed.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATES - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV)
of Bank of
China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong, while CCBL Funding
Plc is a wholly
owned SPV of China Construction Bank (London) Limited. Both SPVs
were
established with the sole purpose of undertaking offshore debt
issuance of their
parent entities.
As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects both SPVs would
receive very strong
support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event
of repayment
strains. In fact, current senior debt issuance by Amipeace
Limited is guaranteed
by BOC's Macau branch, while CCBL Funding Plc's debt is
guaranteed by CCB.
Hence, the Long- and Short-Term Ratings of these instruments are
derived from
those of their parents at 'A' and 'F1'.
The full list of rating actions on China's five large state
banks is as follows:
Agricultural Bank of China Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb- '
Bank of China Ltd:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at
'A'/' F1'
- Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of
deposit programme
affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
- Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN)
programme Long-Term
Rating affirmed at 'A(EXP)'.
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China
Taipei Branch)
affirmed at 'A' /'AA+(twn)'
- Chinese yuan senior unsecured note (issued by Bank of China
Paris Branch)
affirmed at 'A(EXP)'
Amipeace Limited
- Senior, guaranteed medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'
- USD600m 2% guaranteed notes due 2016 affirmed at 'A'
Bank of Communications:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
- Senior unsecured euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) issued
by Bank of
Communications Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
China Construction Bank Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
CCBL Funding PLC
- Senior, guaranteed medium-term Chinese yuan bonds affirmed at
'A'
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst (BOC, CCB)
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 6533 0606
Secondary Analyst (BCOM)
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 2028 9898
Secondary Analyst (ICBC, ABC)
Benjamin Lin
Associate Director
+86 21 2028 9898
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
ICBC DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities"
dated 31 January 2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies" dated
10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.