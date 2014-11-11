(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 11 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 24 October 2014 to include the affirmation of the ratings on the notes issued by Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) subsidiaries. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wanda's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Wanda's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The ratings on notes issued by its subsidiaries Wanda Properties International Co. Limited and Wanda Properties Overseas Limited have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. Fitch affirmed the ratings despite the developer's very high leverage from the development of eight Wanda City projects. This is because Wanda plans to deleverage substantially via equity financing from the proposed IPO in Hong Kong. However, if the IPO does not proceed by 1Q15, or if the funds raised do not result in sufficient deleveraging, Fitch may take negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Investment Property (IP) Portfolio: Wanda is the leader in China in terms of the number of IPs and recurring income, well outnumbering other domestic peers which mostly focus on homebuilding. Wanda has 159 Wanda Plaza and eight Wanda City projects in its land bank, with recurring income growing to CNY11.7bn in 2013 from CNY2.9bn in 2010. Wanda acquires land in attractive locations with low costs. The company's long-term relationship with over 2,000 brands give it the operational flexibility to maintain the right tenant mix targeting the growing middle class in China. This is difficult for other landlords to replicate. The strong foot traffic drives the rental rates at Wanda's malls. Since most of the malls are still in the early stage of operation with a portfolio average rent of only CNY75/sqm/month in 1H14, we believe there is good potential for rental growth. Robust Execution Ability: Wanda's track record of timely delivery of projects, high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflect management's strong execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that allows it to pick choice locations for new projects, partner with high-quality tenants and attract buyers' interests. Wanda's standardised procedures and monitoring system allow it to triple its asset size in 3.5 years' time to CNY500bn, an achievement not seen among peers before. Leverage May Have Peaked in Mid-2014: Wanda's leverage increased rapidly in 1H14 as it initiated the development of Wanda City projects. Wanda's net debt rose by 64% to CNY101bn at June-2014 from CNY61.6bn at Dec-2013, and its IP net debt/recurring EBITDA ratio surged to 10.8x from 7.9x during the same period. If Wanda's proposed IPO happens as planned, it will achieve substantial deleveraging on a one-off basis. Its leverage may rise slightly in 2015-16 due to ongoing construction activities, but is likely to improve progressively after the IP build-up and the slowdown of property development. Profit Margin Lower: Wanda's gross profit margin on property development dropped to 40% in 2013 & 1H14 from 50% in 2011-2012. We believe this is because Wanda has expanded in more lower-tier cities. This coincides with the industry trend and Wanda's margin is still one of the highest among its comparable peers. On the recurring income front, Wanda has been able to maintain stable gross profit margin at about 65% and 33% for its leasing and hotel portfolios respectively. Wanda City Adds Long-Term Prospect: Wanda launched its fourth generation product Wanda City in 2013. Wanda City has a different profile than a typical Wanda Plaza, as it includes more cultural and entertainment elements (e.g. theme parks and performance facilities) and has a longer development timeline. Although it has become a cash drain, Fitch believes it is positive to Wanda in the long term. There is a good potential for Wanda City projects to become famous tourist spots and this can enhance Wanda's brand image. Vulnerability to Industry Shocks: Fitch expects the biggest risk to Wanda is a tighter liquidity due to working capital outflows in the event of a sharp property market correction. Wanda has limited flexibility in deferring construction expense for its capex and properties already sold. However, such market shock in China in 2008 was short-lived. Another risk is continued aggressive expansion in the next two to three years without signs of slowdown. This could delay the deleveraging process. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - IP debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 5.0x; - IP EBITDA to interest sustained above 3.0x; - IP under development as a percentage of total IP sustained below 20%; - sustained positive free cash flow; - stabilisation of land bank inventory, indicating a steady state in development activities. Negative: Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - the proposed IPO in HK not going ahead by end-1Q15, and/or the funds raised from IPO do not allow it to deleverage sufficiently; - IP debt/recurring EBITDA sustained above 7.0x (2013: 7.9x; 1H14: 10.8x); - IP EBITDA to interest sustained below 2.0x (2013:1.6x; 1H14: 1.4x); - unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x (June-2014: 4.6x) may lead to negative action on the senior unsecured debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Choi Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Su Aik Lim Director + 65 6796 7233 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 