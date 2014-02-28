(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) This announcement replaces
the version
dated 13 February 2014, which incorrectly stated Commerzbank
AG's structured
covered bond programme's contractual overcollateralisation. The
change is not
material to the rating.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK; A+/Stable/F1+)
SME structured
covered bonds at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook, following a
periodic review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBK's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', the
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal) and the contractual
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
is currently 19%.
The unchanged D-Cap is driven by a minimal risk assessment of
the liquidity gap
& systemic risk component. The cover pool specific alternative
management and
asset segregation risks are assessed as low. Risks stemming from
the systemic
alternative management and privileged derivatives components are
classified as
very low.
The D-Cap analysis reflects the minimal risk of payment
discontinuation on the
covered bonds post CBK's insolvency. After CBK defaults, the
covered bonds
benefit from a switch to pass-through mechanism -if funds to
repay the bonds at
their expected maturity date are insufficient- and a separate
liquidity facility
for each bond after a rating trigger breach.
Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC has increased to 12.5% from 11.3%,
primarily driven by
the agency's newly implemented cash flow modelling approach. In
a 'AA' scenario,
Fitch has calculated a cumulative credit loss of 16.8%,
confirming last year's
results.
However, the breakeven OC of 12.5% will only sustain the 'AA'
covered bond
rating as long as CBK remains rated 'A+'. The level of OC
supporting the 'AA'
covered bond rating irrespective of CBK's IDR is currently
19.0%, which is in
line with the previous analysis.
With a cut-off date 31 December 2013, CBK's EUR500m outstanding
SME structured
covered bonds were secured by a collateral pool of EUR605m,
resulting in nominal
OC of 21%. The collateral pool consists of 1,610 short-term
money market to
medium-term investment loans granted to 1,334 German SME
borrowers.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the collateral pool has
increased to 1.8 from
1.1 years since the previous analysis. However, Fitch has
modelled all loans
with an extended maturity to account for the increased default
risk of
short-term bullet loans should CBK be unwilling or unable to
refinance maturing
loans. The agency assumed a minimum WAL of two years for all
loans.
Consequently, the portfolio's WAL for the credit model increased
to 2.5 years.
The covered bonds' redemption profile does not match the
amortisation of the
cover pool. The agency assumed a WAL of 2.5 years for the cover
assets, while
the covered bonds have an expected bullet maturity in 4.2 years.
As a result,
temporary liquidity surpluses may arise, resulting in
significant negative carry
for the programme assuming a reinvestment rate of near zero.
All cover assets and the covered bonds are euro-denominated. The
cover assets
predominantly carry floating rate interest (52%), while the
structured covered
bonds pay a fixed coupon. Fitch has taken these mismatches into
account by
modelling the expected cash flows under appropriate stresses, as
the existing
market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.
However, a switch to
pass-through of the bonds would also change their coupon
payments from fixed to
floating, conditional on the cover assets having a longer term
than the
outstanding liabilities at time of the switch, a significant
open interest
position could arise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) CBK's IDR was downgraded by nine or more notches
to 'B+' or below;
or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped
below Fitch's 'AA'
breakeven level of 12.5%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Traycho Nikolov
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 150
Committee Chairperson
Eberhard Hackel
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 117
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013 and â€˜Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)â€™, dated 28 March 2013 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
here
