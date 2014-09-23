(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 8 September 2014 to add the 2013 rental income EBITDA and correct the investment property EBITDA interest coverage for 2012 and 2013. The time periods for rental income EBITDA of USD649m and property investment's share of HK Land's profits have also been corrected. This announcement also changes the short form for the company's name. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income from HK Land's investment properties portfolio at prime locations in Hong Kong, which provides strong gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial position remains prudent with good liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS Prime asset in HK: HK Land's rental portfolio has demonstrated resilience for the past four years in spite of weaker economic conditions in 2008. As the largest office landlord in Central, HK Land owns 12 office buildings with a total lettable area of 386,000 square metres (sqm). Its Central leasing portfolio accounted for over 50% of underlying operating profit in 2012-13. The Central district remained as the area of choice for Hong Kong's financial services sector and Fitch expects this to continue in the foreseeable future. Slower Rental Reversion in 2015: Fitch expects HK Land's expiring office lease portfolio to achieve a slower positive rental reversion of around 5%-6% for 2015. Its lettable Hong Kong office space expiring for 2015 has an average rental of HKD98 per square feet (sqf) per month, which is still below the current office market rental in Central district (averaging at around HKD103/sqf/month). For H114, HK Land achieved positive rental reversion; its average rent in its Hong Kong portfolio nudged up to HKD103/sqf/month (H213: HKD101/sqf/month). Resilient recurring income: For the past 4 years, HK Land's rental income EBITDA had been on an upward trend, rising to USD776m in 2013 from USD649m in 2010, resulting in an average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This income stream provides the company with strong Investment Property EBITDA interest coverage of 10.0x and 6.6x for 2012 and 2013 respectively. Fitch expects this ratio to stay above 6x for the medium term. Growing Chinese Property Sales: HK Land grew its China property sales rapidly since 2011, mainly in Chongqing, owing to its increased land bank and the improving property market sentiment. Its contracted sales amount rose 47% YoY to USD632m in 2013. In 1H14, its contracted sales amount remained flat at USD262m due to poor market conditions in China. Fitch expects HK Land to book higher profit for its China residential sales in 2014 and 2015. In addition, property investment will still dominate HK Land's balance sheet (Over 89% of gross assets in June 2014) and profits (over 80% of operating profit in 2014-15). Strong Debt Profile: HK Land enjoys diversified debt funding sources. With 70% of its debt from long term bonds, HK Land had an average debt tenor of 7.5 years in 1H14. It has also one of the lowest costs of debt among its peers, at 2.9% in 1H14. Fitch expects its leverage (net debt/investment property value) to stay below 15% in 2014-15, much lower than the negative rating guideline of 25% RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained below 4.0x (2013: 6.6x) - Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (2013: 13.4%) Positive action is not envisaged until its exposure to the volatile homebuilding segment is reduced. 