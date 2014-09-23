(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 8 September 2014 to add the 2013 rental income EBITDA and
correct the
investment property EBITDA interest coverage for 2012 and 2013.
The time periods
for rental income EBITDA of USD649m and property investment's
share of HK Land's
profits have also been corrected. This announcement also changes
the short form
for the company's name.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Hongkong Land
Holdings Limited's (HK
Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured rating at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from HK Land's
investment properties portfolio at prime locations in Hong Kong,
which provides
strong gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial
position remains
prudent with good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prime asset in HK: HK Land's rental portfolio has demonstrated
resilience for
the past four years in spite of weaker economic conditions in
2008. As the
largest office landlord in Central, HK Land owns 12 office
buildings with a
total lettable area of 386,000 square metres (sqm). Its Central
leasing
portfolio accounted for over 50% of underlying operating profit
in 2012-13. The
Central district remained as the area of choice for Hong Kong's
financial
services sector and Fitch expects this to continue in the
foreseeable future.
Slower Rental Reversion in 2015: Fitch expects HK Land's
expiring office lease
portfolio to achieve a slower positive rental reversion of
around 5%-6% for
2015. Its lettable Hong Kong office space expiring for 2015 has
an average
rental of HKD98 per square feet (sqf) per month, which is still
below the
current office market rental in Central district (averaging at
around
HKD103/sqf/month). For H114, HK Land achieved positive rental
reversion; its
average rent in its Hong Kong portfolio nudged up to
HKD103/sqf/month (H213:
HKD101/sqf/month).
Resilient recurring income: For the past 4 years, HK Land's
rental income EBITDA
had been on an upward trend, rising to USD776m in 2013 from
USD649m in 2010,
resulting in an average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of
4.6%. This
income stream provides the company with strong Investment
Property EBITDA
interest coverage of 10.0x and 6.6x for 2012 and 2013
respectively. Fitch
expects this ratio to stay above 6x for the medium term.
Growing Chinese Property Sales: HK Land grew its China property
sales rapidly
since 2011, mainly in Chongqing, owing to its increased land
bank and the
improving property market sentiment. Its contracted sales amount
rose 47% YoY to
USD632m in 2013. In 1H14, its contracted sales amount remained
flat at USD262m
due to poor market conditions in China. Fitch expects HK Land to
book higher
profit for its China residential sales in 2014 and 2015. In
addition, property
investment will still dominate HK Land's balance sheet (Over 89%
of gross assets
in June 2014) and profits (over 80% of operating profit in
2014-15).
Strong Debt Profile: HK Land enjoys diversified debt funding
sources. With 70%
of its debt from long term bonds, HK Land had an average debt
tenor of 7.5 years
in 1H14. It has also one of the lowest costs of debt among its
peers, at 2.9% in
1H14. Fitch expects its leverage (net debt/investment property
value) to stay
below 15% in 2014-15, much lower than the negative rating
guideline of 25%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Investment property EBITDA/ gross interest expense sustained
below 4.0x (2013:
6.6x)
- Net debt/investment property asset sustained above 25% (2013:
13.4%)
Positive action is not envisaged until its exposure to the
volatile homebuilding
segment is reduced.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+ 852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
