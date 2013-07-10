(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published
on 16 May 2013 to include disclosure language relating to
Thierry Moulonguet
that was missing from the previous version.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of HSBC
Holdings plc (HSBC or HSBC Group) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook
and its
Viability Rating at 'aa-'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
the ratings of
HSBC's core subsidiaries HSBC Bank Plc (HSBC Bank, 'AA-'/'a+')
The Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB, 'AA-'/'aa-') and
HSBC USA Inc
('AA-'/'a-'). The agency has also affirmed the Viability Rating
of Hang Seng
Bank (HSB) at 'a+' and the support-driven IDRs of certain other
group entities.
A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
The rating action on HSBC was taken in conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading
and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for
the industry is
stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity,
funding,
capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of HSBC's ratings reflects the continuous
strength of the
group's global operations and in particular the sound financial
profile of HKSB.
HSBC Holding's VR is primarily derived from its key entities'
VRs to take
account of the group's business model which centres around
maintaining
self-sufficient subsidiaries. The standalone blend is combined
with an
assessment of the group's quantitative and qualitative resources
which Fitch
believes to be material. In Fitch's view soft factors such as
the group's
conservative risk appetite, common policies, consistent
procedures, stringent
monitoring and refinancing capacity contribute to lower default
risk for the
group.
The equalised IDRs of HSBC Holdings and HSBC Bank, HKSB and HSBC
USA reflect
Fitch's view that the group will be mutually supportive during
periods of stress
due primarily to operational and strategic integration and
management along four
global business lines.
At the HSBC Holdings level, the equalisation of the ratings also
reflects
Fitch's opinion that structural subordination is mitigated by
prudent liquidity
management. The trend of increasing double leverage came to a
halt with the
adjusted common equity double leverage ratio as calculated by
Fitch stabilising
below 120%.
HSBC HOLDINGS
RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
The VR and IDRs capture HSBC Group's resilient intrinsic
strength, characterised
by good liquidity and a low overall risk appetite. The group's
global reach
remains a competitive advantage for business generation as it
reinforces the
HSBC franchises. Related diversification benefits are, however,
declining and
increasingly offset by de-facto regulatory ring-fencing. Being
active in
numerous markets keeps HSBC exposed to complexity and litigation
risk.
Fitch believes that the group's profitability will rely on
volume growth, cost
containment and moderate loan impairment charges. Further
restructuring in the
US and Europe and the accelerated wind-down of its considerable
legacy assets
will continue to hurt profit over the next 3-5 years but this
should ultimately
lead to a more robust performance. Strong competition and
maintaining high
liquidity in the low interest rate environment remain headwinds.
Fitch expects HSBC to continuously draw strength from its
operations in Hong
Kong experiencing solid equities performance, strong momentum in
financing
cross-border trade with China and steady growth in domestic
mortgage loans.
Fitch views it positively that the group temporarily slowed-down
its China
expansion. Substituting its exposure in Chinese associates with
organic on-shore
growth improves HSBC's risk control. Fitch estimates that the
group's Mainland
China exposures amounted to about USD116bn or 4% of assets at
end-2012.
HKSB's and HSBC Bank's reliance on customer funding is a
critical positive
ratings attribute. Centrally and locally held liquidity compares
well with
peers' and the group's wholesale funding is well-diversified. A
group level
loan-to-deposit ratio of 73.3% at end-March 2013 and strong
equivalent ratios in
major banking subsidiaries differentiates it from its lower
rated GTUB peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR & IDRs
HSBC Holding's VR and IDRs are sensitive to a material decline
in
capitalisation. Its Basel 3 compliant consolidated CET1 ratio of
9.7% at
end-March 2013, after deducting for immaterial holdings, is
within the range for
the lower rated GTUB peer group and below leading European 'AA'
peers'.
Management targets a ratio in excess of 10% which Fitch
considers acceptable in
light of HSBC's stable earnings.
Additional downside risks stem from greater-than-cyclical asset
deterioration
and sustained falls in earnings as a result of persisting
macroeconomic
pressures in Europe and UK, increasing concentrations or a
larger-than-expected
impact from a material slowdown in China. The ratings are also
sensitive to any
damage to and eroding confidence in the HSBC franchise as the
latter is
essential to preserving access to core funding and offering
international
connectivity.
HSBC's Long-term IDR is likely to be constrained at the level of
the VR of the
highest material operating entity unless the group significantly
increases its
capital surplus at the holding level. A materially widening gap
between HSBC's
and key entities' VRs is unlikely as this would contradict
Fitch's view that
HSBC is a cohesively managed group where the subsidiaries' VRs
benefit from
ordinary support.
The VR and IDRs of HSBC Holdings are also sensitive to a change
in factors
affecting holding company notching, specifically to maintaining
double leverage
below 120%.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING & SRF
HSBC Group's Support Rating of 5 and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'No floor'
reflect Fitch's opinion that UK sovereign support cannot be
relied upon for a
holding company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT & OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
the holding
company are notched down from its VR to reflect varying degrees
of loss severity
and incremental non- performance risk under Fitch's "Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria, dated 5 December
2012. They are
primarily sensitive to any change in HSBC's VR.
HSBC Bank PLC
RATING DRIVERS - VR
HSBC Bank's VR reflects its strong core UK retail and commercial
banking
franchise, solid capitalisation, its sound liquidity and strong
funding profile,
with little reliance on the wholesale markets to fund core
lending operations.
The VR also reflects the profitability headwinds facing UK banks
in terms of
conduct and regulatory risk, as well as the focus of its
business in Europe
which continues to suffer from negative macroeconomic pressures.
The impact on
the bank from high unemployment in the region as well as falling
asset prices
has been mitigated by the low interest rate environment, which
has boosted
affordability thus far, as well as a relatively conservative
appetite for risk.
Nonetheless, it is Fitch's view that given the expected
prolonged negative
pressures, asset quality and performance are likely to
deteriorate or at best
stay muted over the medium-term.
Fitch notes that HSBC Bank has a disproportionately large
exposure to global
markets and international corporate business, whether booked in
the UK or in
France, which has rendered its performance volatile. While this
volatility has
recently been caused by the Eurozone crisis, volatility will
remain as long as
such a large portion of the Global Banking and Markets business
of the HSBC
Group is booked at the bank.
The bank's VR remains amongst the highest in Europe and the
bank's sound
liquidity profile and strong funding franchise are key reasons
for this. The
loans to deposit ratios in most of the countries it operates in
is below 100%
and the quality of its liquidity portfolio is strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downside risk to the bank's VR would most likely result from
adverse external
factors as an increase in risk appetite is improbable. It would
be most likely
to arise due to a sharper and more drawn-out than anticipated
deterioration in
the economic and operating environment and the ensuing asset
quality
deterioration the bank would face. A particularly disruptive or
expensive and
extended reputational or litigation event could also create
downside risks.
RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating, SRF, IDRs & Senior Debt
HSBC Bank's IDRs, and senior debt are in line with those of its
parent, HSBC.
Although HSBC Bank is expected to first look to its parent for
support in case
of need, its Support Rating and SRF reflect the bank's systemic
importance to
the UK, which implies a strong probability that ultimately,
support from the UK
authorities would likely be forthcoming if needed. Although on a
weakening
trend, Fitch expects the UK authorities' propensity to support
HSBC to remain
high until measures designed to weaken the implicit support for
banks, both
UK-specific and at an EU level, can be practically implemented.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating, SRF, IDRs & Senior Debt
Apart from specific holding company considerations, HSBC Bank's
IDRs are
sensitive to the same factors as HSBC's IDRs. The Support Rating
and the SRF are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the
availability of sovereign
support for the bank. There is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce
the implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the
US, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory
initiatives aimed at
curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might
result in Fitch
revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing
and degree of any
change would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions.
Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been
supported in full,
but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of
creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and
creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex
banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT & OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated and other hybrid debt issued by HSBC Bank is
notched down from the
VR of HSBC in accordance with Fitch's criteria for rating hybrid
debt within
groups. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in
HSBC Holding's
VR.
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
HKSB's VR captures the bank's robust liquidity, strong franchise
and prudent
risk control which in Fitch's opinion compensate for
concentrations on China and
exposure to a cyclical domestic property market. Fitch believes
that benefits
from HKSB's wide geographic reach will likely be offset by
increasing demands to
adhere to different regulatory regimes.
Loan demand from outside Hong Kong -- China in particular --
will be the
dominant factor in future growth. Increasing China exposures are
a key risk,
ahead of property related lending (USD145bn of which 64% relates
to Hong Kong)
and single-borrower concentrations. Fitch expects the bank to
improve the
quality and oversight of its China activities as it refocuses on
its own
subsidiary and its investment in Bank of Communications.
Fitch remains comfortable with HKSB's real estate exposures as
loan/value ratios
(LTVs) remain low (32% for the domestic portfolio) and
historical peak losses
were manageable.
Capital management in HKSB is one area where the HSBC Group's
ability and
willingness to redistribute group resources becomes evident.
HKSB benefits from
preference shares issued to its direct parent HSBC Asia. The
agency expects that
they will be converted into common equity over time and as such
Fitch includes
them at 100% without cap in Fitch eligible capital. The ratio
stood at 12.6% or
11.4% if property revaluation reserves were excluded.
HKSB's VR reflects that it would be self-sufficient to fund
expansion being a
strong earnings generator. However, the bank is tightly
integrated and capital
is managed centrally with dividends reinvested as necessary to
support strategic
investments. HSBC provided HKSB with HKD28.8bn of new share
capital in 2012 to
fund two capital injections into HSBC Bank (China), the
subscription of new
shares in Bank of Communication and the redemption of certain
HKSB's preference
shares. In turn, dividend for the year amounted to HKD42.5bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR & IDRs
A downgrade of the VR may result from severe asset deterioration
to levels
worse-than-cyclical as a result of greater concentrations
(sector/geography) or
a larger-than-expected impact from a material slowdown in China.
Sustainably strong and above-trend earnings retention could
become a positive
driver for the VR and potentially its IDR if HKSB maintains
market leadership in
Hong Kong and low risk appetite, simplifies its network, and
enhances its
competitive position.
Fitch views HKSB as the strongest entity within the HSBC Group.
Absent material
improvements in other major core group subsidiaries a downgrade
in HKSB's VR
would very likely result in a downgrade of its IDR and the
equalised IDRs of
HSBC Group.
RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating & SRF
The Support Rating of '1' indicates an extremely high
probability of support, in
case of need, from HSBC. The SRF of 'A-' reflects Fitch's view
that the Hong
Kong authorities would also provide support, in case of need,
given HKSB's
domestic systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating & SRF
The SRF is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around
the ability or
propensity of the Hong Kong government to provide support to
HKSB if needed.
Hang Seng Bank Limited
RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
HSB's IDRs and VRs reflect its sound liquidity and strong
profitability. Its
widening margins benefit from the bank's growing Mainland
activities. Lending
follows strict underwriting standards and reserves and
collateral are maintained
at adequate levels. Capital is satisfactory relative to risks.
The IDRs are underpinned by an extremely high probability of
support from its
62% owner, HKSB and ultimately HSBC. Fitch reduced the support
notching of HSB's
IDR relative to HSBC Group to one notch from previously two
notches. This
reflects HSB's strategic importance to HSBC due to its sizeable
9% deposit
market share in Hong Kong, a strong level of integration and
likely spill-over
effects to HKSB in the event support was not forthcoming.
Notwithstanding this reassessment, Fitch anticipates that HSB
will continue to
maintain a considerable amount of autonomy in pursuing its
lending and funding
activities. The banks compete in the domestic market, in
particular for
residential mortgages, where HSB maintained a strong 15% of
system-wide
mortgages at end-2012. Various back-office functions including
HSB's risk
management are, however, aligned with those of HKSB.
The bank's capitalisation is lower than that of peers, which
Fitch considers a
weakness relative both to the current rating level and to its
concentrated
exposures to China (USD28bn or 24% of HKSB's at end-2012) and
the domestic
property market. Its strong profitability, however, provides
mitigation and
supports the current rating levels. HSB's mainland activities
add scale and
diversification to those of the HSBC group as HSB's customer
base is more
granular and includes less multi-national corporates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR & IDRs
HSB's VR could come under pressure if it were to loosen
underwriting standards
for its China exposures. In addition, a significant decline in
the bank's
capitalisation and earnings generation would be negative for its
VR. Fitch
considers HSB's capital base vulnerable to declines in property
values as
revaluation gains amounted to 19% of Fitch Core Capital at
end-2012. There is
also the risk that risk-weighted assets may increase as borrower
quality weakens
in an economic downturn.
A downgrade in HSB's VR would only be mirrored in a downgrade of
its IDR if HSBC
Group's IDRs or the propensity to support were to weaken.
RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
Fitch classifies HSB as 'strategically important' to the HSBC
Group to reflect
HSB's retained autonomy which results in limited integration and
brand
recognition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
HSB's Support Rating is sensitive to changes around HSBC's
ability and
propensity to provide support.
HSBC USA Inc.
RATING DRIVERS - VR & IDRs
HSBC USA's IDRs are supported by HSBC, primarily reflecting its
core operations
to the HSBC Group. As such, HSBC USA's IDRs will move in tandem
with those of
HSBC. HSBC USA's VR reflects its franchise strength, strong
risk-adjusted
capital levels and robust liquidity. The VR is constrained by
the company's
asset quality and relatively weak earnings profile.
As a result of its affiliation with the HSBC group, Fitch
considers HSBC USA to
have strong brand recognition in the niche market of
internationally minded
retail and commercial clients. Fitch positively views its
renewed focus on this
key credit strength, as the company executes on strategic
initiatives that have
resulted in divestiture from its credit card business and
non-key US markets.
HSBC USA's balance sheet is flush with liquidity, with a low
loan-to-deposit
ratio and a fairly sizable low-risk investment portfolio.
Loans-to-deposits
averaged around 50%, while its agency concentrated investment
portfolio made up
almost 35% of the asset base at YE12. The company has also been
successful in
de-risking its balance sheet over the last several quarters, and
Fitch considers
its capital levels to be strong.
HSBC USA's risk averse and liquid balance sheet has had a clear
impact on the
company's earning profile, resulting in a weak NIM and overall
earnings profile.
Adding to this are elevated operational costs resulting from
regulatory
agreements. Fitch anticipates the company to reach a more
normalized expense
structure in 2014-2015.
Asset quality in the loan portfolio has generally been
considered to be
improving, however HSBC USA's residential loan portfolio, which
accounts for a
third of the total loan book, continues to report elevated
levels of NPAs and
delinquencies. Fitch expects the residential loan portfolio to
continue to be a
drag on asset quality in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR & IDRs
Fitch believes potential upward movement on HSBC USA's VR to be
limited, and any
significant deterioration in earnings and/or asset quality could
put further
pressure on the VR.
RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
Fitch considers HSBC USA to be a core operating entity of the
HSBC Group, and as
such considers institutional support from its ultimate parent to
be extremely
high. In determining HSBC USA's importance, Fitch viewed its
strategic
initiatives to be in line with those of its parent, potential
for disposal from
its parent to be extremely limited and reputational risk to HSBC
resulting from
default by the US unit to be high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
HSBC USA's Support Rating is sensitive to changes around HSBC's
ability and
propensity to provide support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT & OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
USA are notched
down from the IDR. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are
typically sensitive to any change in the bank's VR. However,
given the high
level of institutional support, issue ratings are notched from
HSBC USA's IDR as
support from the parent is presumed.
HSBC Finance Corporation
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
HSBC Finance's IDRs are supported by HSBC, primarily reflecting
its importance
to the HSBC Group. As such the IDRs will move in tandem with
HSBC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Although not anticipated, HSBC Finance's IDRs are highly
sensitive to any
changes in its ownership structure.
RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
Fitch views HSBC Finance to be strategically important to HSBC
and considers
institutional support from HSBC to be extremely high. HSBC
Finance maintains
some characteristics that can be considered core, as well as
some that indicate
limited importance to HSBC. The unit's character as a core
operating entity is
primarily reflected through reputation risk to the HSBC group in
the event of
default, and high level of capital injections over the last
several years.
However, the entity is in run-off.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
HSBC Finance's Support Rating is sensitive to changes around
HSBC's ability and
propensity to provide support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT & OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HSBC
Finance are
notched down from the IDR. Fitch does not maintain a VR on the
unit, as we do
not view the company as a stand-alone entity.
OTHER SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs, SRs and (where relevant) senior debt ratings of HSBC's
other
subsidiaries listed at the end of this rating action comment are
either
equalised with HSBC (where Fitch considers them to be 'core') or
notched down
from HSBC's IDR (depending whether Fitch considers them to be
strategically
important or of limited importance). In the case of HSBC Bank
(RR) LLC, the
Long-term IDR also captures Russian country ceiling constraints.
OTHER SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Fitch's view around HSBC's ability and propensity to
provide support
could impact the subsidiaries' IDRs, SRs and (where relevant)
senior debt
ratings. In the case of HSBC Bank (RR) LLC, so could a change in
Russia's
Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Preference shares (US4042806046): affirmed at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities (XS0110560835,
XS0110560165,
USG4637HAB45, US40427LAB09, XS0178404793, US4042807036,
US4042808026,
US40429Q2003, XS0188853526, USG463802037): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subsidiaries classified by Fitch as Core:
HSBC Bank plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (GB0005902332) affirmed at 'A-'
Other capital securities (XS0189704140, XS0179407910) affirmed
at 'BBB+'
HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
HSBC France
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper: 'F1+'
Senior debt: 'AA-'
HSBC Bank Middle East Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'bbb', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: 'AA-' / 'F1+'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
HSBC USA Inc.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating" affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
HSBC Bank USA National Association
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating" affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'AA'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AAemr'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Republic New York Corporation
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Republic New York Capital I
Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'
HSBC Americas Capital Trust I
Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'
HSBC Americas Capital Trust II
Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Classified by Fitch as Strategically Important:
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
HSBC Finance Corporation
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
HFC Bank Ltd
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior Debt E-Medium Term Notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior Debt Medium Term Notes affirmed at 'A+'
Beneficial Corporation
Senior Debt affirmed at 'A+'
HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX
Preferred Stock affirmed at 'BBB'
HSBC Bank Oman SAOG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bb', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Classified by Fitch as of Limited Importance:
HSBC Bank (RR) LLC
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (HSBC Holdings plc, The Hongkong and Shanghai
Banking
Corporation Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited)
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Primary Analyst (HSBC Bank plc, HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK)
Limited)
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Primary Analyst (HSBC USA Inc., HSBC Bank USA National
Association, HSBC Finance
Corporation, HFC Bank Ltd)
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Primary Analyst (HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG)
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768076 123
Primary Analyst (HSBC France)
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Primary Analyst (HSBC Bank Middle East Limited)
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Primary Analyst (HSBC Bank Oman SAOG)
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 203 530 1618
Primary Analyst (HSBC Bank (RR) LLC)
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Bank plc, Latin America Holdings (UK)
Limited)
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Holdings plc)
Matthew Clark
Director
+44 20 3530 1225
Secondary Analyst (The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited, Hang
Seng Bank Limited)
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Secondary Analyst (HSBC USA Inc., HSBC Bank USA National
Association, HSBC
Finance Corporation, HFC Bank Ltd)
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1 312 368 5459
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG)
Markus Schmitt
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 129
Secondary Analyst (HSBC France)
Julien Noizet
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1351
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Bank Middle East Limited)
Philip Smith
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1091
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Bank Oman SAOG)
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fitch Inc. and Fitch
Ratings Ltd.
and a member of its board, is also a member of the board of HSBC
France. Mr.
Moulonguet does not participate in any Fitch rating committees,
including that
of HSBC France.
Applicable criteria,"Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012,
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities",
dated 5 December
2012, "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
"Country Ceilings",
dated 13 August 2012 and "Evaluating Corporate Governance",
dated 13 December
2011
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
