Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb+'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC France's IDRs are equalised with those of HSBC Bank plc
(AA-/Stable), which
is in turn owned by HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC; AA-/Stable),
reflecting Fitch's
opinion that HSBC France is a core subsidiary of HSBC. Fitch
believes that there
would be an extremely high probability that HSBC would support
HSBC France,
through HSBC Bank plc, if required. The Stable Outlook reflects
that on HSBC.
Fitch views HSBC France as core to the group's international
banking strategy,
in light of which default of HSBC France would have significant
reputational
issues for HSBC. HSBC France is fully owned by HSBC and any sale
would be hard
to conceive. HSBC France is a strategic European hub for the
HSBC group as it is
the trading and market-making platform for euro-denominated
sovereign bonds and
interest rate derivatives. The French bank is also the group's
banking platform
for large French corporate clients. HSBC France is fully
integrated in the
group's risk management, strategic direction, business model,
funding and
liquidity policies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC France's IDRs would be expected to move in line with those
of HSBC. HSBC
France's Long-Term IDR could be notched down if Fitch considered
that its core
importance to the group was likely to diminish, tighter national
regulations led
to weaker integration or capital and liquidity across the group
became less
fungible.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
HSBC France's VR reflects its company profile and weak volatile
profitability.
HSBC France is the group's platform for euro-denominated
sovereign bonds and
interest-rate derivatives. This exposes the bank to potential
market risks. In
addition, profitability suffers from a relatively high cost
base, in particular
in the bank's retail banking operations and is vulnerable to
volatile
capital-markets and trading related revenues. The VR also takes
into account the
bank's adequate asset quality, solid risk-weighted
capitalisation and healthy
liquidity and funding profile.
Given its expertise within the HSBC group, a large part of HSBC
France's balance
sheet relates to trading and market making activities, exposing
the bank to
income volatility and potential market risks. Market risks
appear well managed,
and a reduced risk appetite in recent years translated into
lower value-at-risk
numbers. Volatility in profitability is a weakness. This is
somewhat mitigated
by the bank's corporate lending and growing retail banking
activities, although
the cost efficiency of its branch network is weaker compared
with other French
retail banks. The bank is addressing the profitability of its
retail banking
operations, both by focusing on its wealthier customers and
optimising the cost
base. Fitch expects this to be challenging.
HSBC France's asset quality is adequate, benefiting from its
large - around half
of lending - low risk housing loan portfolio. SMEs and corporate
lending is of
adequate quality, although it exposes the bank to concentration
risk on some
leading French corporates. The unreserved impaired loans to
equity ratio of 16%
at end-June 2014 is acceptable given HSBC France's track record
of low losses.
Despite the weak economic environment in France, Fitch expects
loan impairment
charges to remain manageable.
Fitch considers the bank's risk-weighted capital ratios to be
solid with a
fully-loaded CET1 Basel 3 ratio of 13.2% at end-June 2014.
However, leverage is
fairly high albeit largely driven by its large derivatives
portfolio.
The bank's funding profile benefits from customer lending being
entirely funded
by customer deposits. Fitch considers that liquidity is managed
on a
conservative basis. HSBC France benefits from a strong liquidity
buffer that
covers short-term wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
HSBC France's VR would benefit from stronger profitability,
potentially driven
by an improvement in the bank's retail franchise, resulting in a
more balanced
business profile and lower reliance on potentially volatile
capital markets
revenues. A marked deterioration in capital ratios or in asset
quality would
affect the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market Linked Securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fitch Inc. and Fitch
Ratings Ltd. is
also a member of the board of HSBC France. Mr. Moulonguet does
not participate
in any Fitch rating committees, including that of HSBC France.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
