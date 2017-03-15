(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) This release corrects the rating in
the title of the
release that went out earlier today.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Intel Corporation
(Intel), including
the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A+/F1', on news that
the company will acquire computer vision for advanced
driver-assistance systems
(ADAS) provider, Mobileye NV (Mobileye), for $14.7 billion in
cash. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. Fitch's actions affect $25.3 billion of total
debt. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Fitch believes the acquisition combines Mobileye's strong
chip-based camera
systems with Intel's data center, artificial intelligence (AI)
and connectivity
capabilities to create end-to-end autonomous driving (AD) system
solutions. This
should enable Intel to accelerate time to market and customer
adoption of
vehicle systems and services in a crowded field of competitors
aggressively
positioning themselves within a nascent ADAS market, which is
expected to reach
$70 billion by 2030.
Fitch views the transaction as Intel's latest step in a move
toward markets for
the internet of things (IoT) and away from the company's legacy
personal
computing business, which still represented 55% of consolidated
revenue and 58%
of allocated operating income in 2016. The deal also hedges
against the
company's dominant data center share, which Fitch believes will
be increasingly
difficult to defend over time, given expectations for customer
demand for
competing suppliers and architectures. The transaction adds
approximately $450
million of higher profit margin revenue (Fitch's forecast for
2017) to Intel's
IoT segment, which still should represents roughly 5% of
consolidated net
revenue for the year.
Intel's acquisition of Mobileye is expensive - even by recent
deal standards -
with a more than 70x Fitch estimated forward operating EBITDA.
Intel expects
$150 million of cost synergies exiting 2019 from the
consolidation of
administrative functions and consolidation of overlapping
development. Despite
its strategic rationale, Fitch believes the acquisition is
credit-neutral solely
because Intel is able to use available offshore cash. Otherwise,
Intel would
need to fund the transaction almost entirely with increment
borrowing, likely
resulting in total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) at
or above Fitch's
sensitivity of 1.5x, versus a Fitch estimated 1.1x for 2016.
Intel announced it reached a definitive agreement to acquire
Mobileye via a
tender for $63.54 per ordinary share in cash, representing an
equity value of
approximately $15.3 billion and enterprise value of $14.7
billion. Intel will
use off-shore cash, which was $13.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2016,
and free cash flow
(FCF) to fund the transaction. Intel expects the deal to close
within nine
months, subject to certain regulatory approvals and closing
conditions, as well
as a successful tender.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Positions: Fitch expects Intel's very strong
market positions in
the data center and personal computers (PC) to provide
significant revenue
scale, with data center market growing in the mid-single digits
offsetting
mid-single-digit unit shipment declines in PCs.
Technology Leadership: Intel's technology leadership, driven by
significant
cumulative investments in research and development (R&D) and
capital spending
will support growth and strong profitability through at least
the intermediate
term.
Solid FCF & Financial Flexibility: Fitch expects Intel's annual
FCF to remain
robust, despite significant investment intensity. Fitch
estimates more than $3
billion annually through the forecast period, providing adequate
capacity for
organic investments, although the majority of FCF is outside the
U.S.
High Investment Intensity: Fitch expects R&D and capital
spending to continue to
represent 35% - 40% of net revenues, driven by the continuation
of Moore's Law
and non-volatile memory (3D NAND and X-Point) technologies.
Customer Concentration: Fitch expects customer concentration
will remain
significant, given consolidated PC market. Intel's largest PC
customers
continued to represent approximately 40% of total sales in
aggregate.
Nonetheless, fast-growing acquisitions such as Mobileye,
declining PC unit
shipments and Intel's increasing sale mix of data center and IoT
customers
should diversify Intel's sales mix over time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Client Computing Group (CCG) revenue declines by low-single
digits, driven by
mid-single-digit unit declines offset by price increases from
new product
introductions and strengthening PC mix;
--Data Center Group (DCG) grows by mid-single digits in 2017 and
low single
digits thereafter with lift from data center spending offset by
customer demand
for competing architecture and alternate suppliers;
--IoT grows by the mid-teens through 2018 and accelerates
thereafter from
increased use cases, including ADAS;
--Non-volatile memory cycles through the forecast with
low-single-digit-growth
in 2017, followed by double-digit growth in 2018 and negative
high-single-digit
growth in 2019 and flat growth in 2020;
--Low-single-digit growth for security and programmable through
the forecast
period;
--Step-down in operating EBITDA margins from increased price
concession in DCG
and higher mix of lower margin non-automotive IoT, offset by
growing automotive
and pricing discipline and richer mix for CCG;
--Capital spending remains volatile but in the mid-teens through
the forecast
period;
--Intel closes Mobileye at the beginning of fiscal 2018 growing
25% per year
with modestly accretive operating EBITDA margins;
--$500 million of annual tuck-in acquisitions with no meaningful
impact on
financial results;
--Intel refinances debt maturities and uses domestic cash left
after dividends
and acquisitions for share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions for Intel could result from:
--Fitch's expectation for total leverage sustained above 1.5x
from debt-financed
shareholder returns amid weak operating performance, given a
meaningful portion
of pre-dividend FCF is outside the U.S.;
--Expectation for negative organic revenue growth from share
losses in DCG and
slower than anticipated IoT adoption compounding negative growth
in PCs;
--Fitch's expectation for normalized FCF-to-adjusted debt
sustained below 10%,
as a result of market pricing pressures from strengthened
competitive offerings
in DCG.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the intermediate term but
likely would
require Fitch's expectations for:
--Management's commitment to moderate shareholder returns to
maintain total
leverage at or below 1x;
--Intel maintains significant share leadership and strong
profitability in data
center, despite intensifying competition from alternative
architectures.
--Significant disruption from Intel's X-point technology and
steady and solid
growth in IoT markets, resulting in further diversification of
Intel's sales mix
and profit pools.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Intel's liquidity was solid as of Dec. 31, 2016
and supported by
$17.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, short-term
investments and trading
assets, $13.6 billion of which was located outside the U.S.
Fitch's expectation
for more than $3 billion of annual FCF also supports the rating
with a
meaningful portion of pre-dividend FCF generated outside the
U.S. The company
does not have a revolving credit facility to support its up to
$5 billion CP
program but Fitch views Intel's strong liquidity as providing
ample support for
the program.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Intel Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--$5 billion CP program 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+';
--Junior subordinated notes 'A'.
Altera Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1 312-368-5471
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 14, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
material financial
statement adjustments that depart from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Intel Corporation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020590
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001