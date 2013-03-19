(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 18 (Fitch) This announcement corrects
the version
published on 15 March 2013 to include the guaranteed senior
unsecured debt of
Westpac New Zealand Limited.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of ANZ Bank New Zealand
Limited (ANZ NZ),
ASB Bank Limited (ASB), Bank of New Zealand Limited (BNZ) and
Westpac New
Zealand Limited (WNZL). A full rating breakdown is provided
below. The ratings
of the covered bonds issued by the banks are not affected.
Rating Action Rationale
The affirmation of the New Zealand major banks' IDRs and Support
Ratings reflect
Fitch' view of an extremely high likelihood of support, if
required, from their
parent banks. This is based on the banks' role as core
subsidiaries of their
respective Australian parents. The Outlooks of the banks' IDRs
reflect those of
the parents. All four banks are supervised by the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand
(RBNZ) and, as subsidiaries, are also subject to oversight by
the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority. Fitch expects that support for
the New Zealand
major banks would be provided by their respective parents in the
first instance.
There is a strong probability that the RBNZ or the New Zealand
government would
provide direct support to the four major banks if the parents
are unable to
provide support.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRS, Support Rating and Senior Debt
Any changes to the IDRs and Outlooks of these banks are directly
linked to their
parents' IDRs and Outlooks. The Support Ratings and IDRs could
also be
downgraded if the banks were no longer considered by Fitch to be
core
subsidiaries of their parent banks.
Key Rating Drivers - VRs
The affirmation of the Viability Ratings (VR) of the New Zealand
major banks
reflects their strong domestic franchises, consistently healthy
operating
profitability, generally robust risk management framework, and
sound
capitalisation.
The VRs also consider the banks' reliance on offshore wholesale
markets for
funding. However, strengthened liquidity positions mitigate the
risk of a
short-term funding market closure; the banks' wholesale funding
maturities
within 12 months are fully covered by liquid assets as per their
respective
financial year end in 2012. The introduction of the core funding
ratio by the
RBNZ has also helped to improve the banks' funding positions,
resulting in
strong customer deposit growth and the issuance of long-term
debt, in particular
covered bonds.
Fierce competition for customer deposits and sound quality
assets has placed
significant pressure on the banks' net interest spreads.
However, net interest
margins remain strong relative to those of international peers.
Operating income
is likely to come under pressure as competition intensifies,
despite increasing
demand for credit. Effective cost management and continued sound
asset quality
will be important drivers for the banks to maintain strong
profitability.
Asset quality has improved since FY09, benefiting from tighter
underwriting
criteria and private sector deleveraging. However, an
increasingly buoyant
property market - especially in Auckland and Christchurch -
could result in
weakening of the currently sound asset quality, especially if
unemployment were
to increase. All four banks have fairly significant exposures to
the agriculture
sector - in particular dairy farming. Although prospects are
currently sound for
this industry, asset quality could come under pressure if
adverse weather
conditions affect the debt service capacity of farmers -
especially in light of
the still high levels of leverage within this industry.
Rating Sensitivities - VRs
The VRs of all four banks could be downgraded should their
funding and liquidity
positions weaken materially - most probably as a result of a
dislocation in the
wholesale funding market. Downward rating pressure could also
occur if asset
quality deteriorates considerably. Fitch is monitoring
developments in New
Zealand's property market which has seen strong price increases
in the past 12
months. House price inflation, combined with margin pressure due
to keen
competition and an increase of the proportion of mortgages with
loan to value
ratios in excess of 80%, are a potential risk to the banks'
asset quality and
profitability. The VRs could also come under pressure if
capitalisation weakens
significantly, especially in light of the loan growth and
related risks.
The upgrade of the VR of any bank is a remote prospect due to
the geographic
concentration of the banks and their funding profiles, which are
weaker than
those of international peers. Rating constraint for ANZ NZ and
WNZL is their
weaker-than-peer impaired loan ratios, and for BNZ
weaker-than-peer
capitalisation.
All four major New Zealand banks are owned by the major
Australian banks and
accounted for around 90% of the New Zealand banking system at
end-2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by the New Zealand government
affirmed at 'AA'
ASB Bank Limited (ASB):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Bank of New Zealand Limited (BNZ):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL):
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by the New Zealand government
affirmed at 'AA'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.,
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings, except
for BNZ, were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch
has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The
ratings of BNZ were
unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Rating FI Subsidiary and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
