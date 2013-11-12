(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version that was
published earlier today. The Viability Ratings of the five
state-owned banks
should be 'bbb-' and not 'bb+'.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the support-driven Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
seven Turkish banks. The banks include five state-owned banks
and two banks
owned by more highly rated foreign banks. The rating actions
follow the recent
affirmation of Turkey's sovereign ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms
Turkey at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable', 24 October 2013). A full list of rating actions
is provided at
the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch will separately
review the
Viability Ratings (VR) of these banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS OF FIVE STATE-OWNED BANKS
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of the five state-owned banks -
T. C. Ziraat
Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halkbank),
Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank), Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TKB)
and Turkiye
Ihracat Kredi Bankasi A.S. (Turk Eximbank) - are aligned with
those of the
Turkish sovereign.
This reflects Fitch's opinion that the probability of state
support for these
banks in case of need is high. This in turn reflects their state
ownership,
systemic importance (in the cases of Ziraat, Halkbank and
Vakifbank), policy
roles (most notably for Turk Eximbank and TKB), the track record
of support to
date and the still moderate size of the banks relative to
Turkey's GDP.
The degree of state ownership at the five banks varies. Turk
Eximbank, Ziraat
and TKB are fully state-owned, while state ownership at Halkbank
(51%) and
Vakifbank (58%) is lower. However, Fitch believes there are
currently no plans
to further privatise Halkbank and Vakifbank and expects them to
remain majority
state-owned for the foreseeable future.
Fitch views the systemic importance of Ziraat, Halkbank and
Vakifbank as high as
they have deep franchises and extensive nationwide branch
networks, and together
control one-third of the country's customer deposits. Ziraat and
Halkbank are
the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the agricultural
and SME sectors,
respectively, although these represent a moderate proportion of
the banks' total
lending. In addition, only state-owned commercial banks are
eligible to receive
savings deposits from state-owned companies and entities and
only these banks
pay out state pensions. High-ranking government officials have
recently also
encouraged retail depositors to move deposits to state-owned
banks.
TKB and Turk Eximbank are not commercial banks, but development
institutions
with primary policy roles. TKB specialises in the provision of
long-term
development finance while Turk Eximbank is the country's
official export credit
agency and implements the government's official export
strategies. The latter
enjoys privileges, notably Treasury compensation of losses
suffered as a result
of political risks, and exemption from corporate taxes and loan
loss reserve
requirements. The Turkish Treasury also guarantees most funding
at TKB and also
when required provides guarantees for Turk Eximbank's funding.
Turkey's banking sector remains moderate in size, and the
combined assets, loans
and equity of the five state-owned banks covered in this
commentary were equal
to, respectively, 30%, 16% and 3% of GDP at end-June 2013. The
five banks'
foreign funding was equal to a significant 16% of Turkey's
projected foreign
currency reserves at end-2013, but reasonable diversification of
this funding by
maturity and source means that even in a systemic crisis the
sovereign is
unlikely to have to cover the majority of these obligations in a
short space of
time, in Fitch's view.
Turkey, as a member of the G20 countries, has endorsed
principles aimed at
shifting the onus of bailing out banks in future away from
taxpayers.
Furthermore, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency
(BRSA), the Savings
Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF) and the Central Bank are
discussing the
introduction of resolution legislation in Turkey. However, in
Fitch's view,
adoption of such legislation is unlikely to be imminent, and
ties between the
government and state-owned banks are likely to remain strong for
the foreseeable
future. The current banking law includes provisions regarding
rehabilitation,
corrective and other measures to be adopted in respect of ailing
banks but does
not provide for statutory bailing in of creditors.
National ratings are assigned by Fitch based on a matrix which
references Local
Currency Long-term IDRs. The corresponding National Long-term
Ratings for the
state-owned banks are 'AAA(tur)', indicating that these are the
best relative
credit risks in Turkey.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS OF FIVE STATE-OWNED BANKS
An upgrade or downgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings (not
currently expected
given the Stable Outlook) would likely result in similar rating
actions on each
of the five state-owned banks.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of Ziraat,
Halkbank and
Vakifbank could also be downgraded in case of (i) the
introduction of resolution
legislation in Turkey which seeks to limit the use of public
funds to rescue
failed banks, including state-owned institutions; (ii) the
privatisation of the
banks (this would likely result in a one notch downgrade of SRFs
to 'BB+', the
same level as the SRFs of the largest privately-owned banks
unless privatisation
results in the banks being owned by a strong shareholder); or
(iii) any
significant reduction in the sovereign's financing flexibility
which would limit
its ability to provide support to the banking sector. However,
downgrades of
Support Ratings and SRFs would not by themselves lead to
downgrades of the
banks' Long-term foreign currency IDRs and senior debt, as these
are underpinned
at the 'BBB-' level by the Viability Ratings of Ziraat,
Halkbank and Vakifbank,
reflecting their standalone strength. Privatisation would result
in a decoupling
of state-owned banks' ratings from those of the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS
AND SUKUK RATINGS OF KUVEYT TURK AND TURKIYE FINANS
The ratings of Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. (Kuveyt Turk)
and Turkiye Finans
Katilim Bankasi A.S. (Turkiye Finans) are based on Fitch's view
of the high
probability of support being available from their majority
shareholders, namely
Kuwait Finance House and National Commercial Bank, respectively
(both rated
A+/Stable). Fitch believes the Turkish subsidiaries are
strategically important
to their parents and that integration between parent banks and
subsidiaries is
high.
The Long-term foreign currency IDRs of Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye
Finans are
constrained by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling and broader
Turkish country risks
and are sensitive to any changes in the Ceiling, Turkey's
sovereign ratings or
Fitch's view of these risks. The banks' ratings could also be
downgraded in case
of a multi-notch downgrade of one of the parent banks, or a
marked reduction in
the strategic importance of either of the subsidiaries for their
parents, but
neither of these is currently anticipated by Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
T. C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O., Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Ihracat Kredi
Bankasi A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issues (Halkbank, Vakifbank): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Viability Ratings (Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakifbank): unaffected
at 'bbb-'
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye Finans Katilim
Bankasi A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-'
TF Varlik Kiralama A.S., KT Sukuk Varlik Kiralama A.S.
Senior unsecured debt issues (sukuk): affirmed at 'BBB'
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated
12 December
2912, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013,
'Country
Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, 'Assigning Ratings to Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities' dated 5 December 2012 and 'Rating Sukuk'
dated 9 August 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
