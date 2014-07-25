(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ulster Bank Limited's (UBL) Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Fitch has
downgraded UBL's
wholly-owned subsidiary, Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL)
Long-term IDR to
'BBB+' from 'A-'and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Negative.
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed UBL's Viability Rating (VR)
at 'ccc' and
assigned a VR of 'ccc' to UBIL. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
UBL's and UBIL's VRs reflect the entities' weak asset quality
and structural
unprofitability, which affects the capital flexibility and
potential long-term
viability of the banks. The downgrade of UBIL's IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that
UBIL's strategic importance to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
(RBSG;
A/Negative) is likely to diminish over the rating horizon and
that sale risk may
be higher as a result.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGS
UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and Support Ratings (SR) are based on
support from parent
RBSG. The ratings of RBSG are derived from the extremely high
probability of
support that it would receive from the UK authorities, if
required. Fitch
considers UBL and UBIL to be strategically important
subsidiaries of RBSG due to
their important role within the group and high reputational risk
for the parent
of a subsidiary default. The two-notch gap to 'BBB+' for UBIL
takes into account
Fitch's opinion that the Republic of Ireland business's role
within the group
may become less important to RBSG over the next three to five
years and our view
that the potential for disposal is higher than in the
increasingly more
integrated Northern Ireland operations, which are housed in UBL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SRs
UBL's and UBIL's SRs, Long-term IDRs and Long-term senior debt
ratings are
sensitive to Fitch's assumptions about the on-going availability
of
extraordinary sovereign support to RBSG. Changes in assumptions
could be driven
by a reduction in either the sovereign's ability (for example,
triggered by a
downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating) or propensity to provide
such support.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more
broadly in the EU),
as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy initiatives.
We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD)
to be
implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15.
In Fitch's view,
these regulatory developments will increase the likelihood of
senior debt losses
in banks if they fail solvability assessments.
Following this rating action, RBSG's rating is likely to be
downgraded to its VR
and Fitch would then notch the UBL and UBIL's ratings from
RBSG's VR; we expect
this to result in a downgrade of UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and SRs.
UBL's and UBIL's SRs and Long-term IDRs are also sensitive to a
change in RBSG's
propensity to provide support to them.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VRs
UBL's and UBIL's VRs of 'ccc' consider weak asset quality and
continued
increases in NPLs which are slowing but have begun to reduce in
systemically
important peers. In addition, the group has been loss-making for
several years
and has additional challenges over the next 24 months as the
bank incurs costs
relating to increased integration for UBL with RBSG and the
restructuring and
repositioning of UBIL. The lack of earnings potential
compromises UBL and UBIL's
capital flexibility and compromises the entities' long-term
viability. On a
positive note, a significant part of UBIL and UBL's 2013 loss
related to
additional impairments on assets that have been marked for
accelerated sale as
part of the RBS Capital Resolution programme, which improved
provisioning levels
and reduced the tail risk from deleveraging.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
UBL and UBIL's VRs could be upgraded once asset quality begins
to stabilise,
together with a sustainable return to profitability that would
provide capital
flexibility. Downside risk is limited in the near term as
solvency is protected
by a modest capital buffer and relatively healthy levels of
provisioning on
impaired loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBL
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBIL
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'ccc'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'
Senior unsecured long term notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Senior unsecured short term notes: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and dated
31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
