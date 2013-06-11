(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This is a correction of a release issued on 10 June 2013. It corrects the maturity date of the proposed notes, which should be 2018, instead of 2020 as previously stated. The correct version is as follows:

Fitch Ratings has assigned Pacnet Limited's (Pacnet, B/Stable) proposed USD350m senior secured guaranteed notes due 2018 an expected rating of 'BB/RR1(EXP)'. The notes will be jointly and severally guaranteed by all of Pacnet's main income-generating subsidiaries. Non-guaranteeing subsidiaries comprised 9% of assets and generated negative EBITDA in 2012.

The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The proceeds from the proposed senior secured guaranteed notes and a new term loan will be used to refinance the existing USD300m senior secured guaranteed notes, term loans and vendor financing.

Key Rating Drivers

Fierce competition: The rating reflects the difficult conditions that Pacnet continues to face in its key markets and Fitch's expectation that funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will be greater than 4.0x for the next 18 months at least. The ratings also incorporate Pacnet's relatively small operational scale, the lack of a cash generative local telecoms business, weak financial position, and strong competition from better capitalised market participants.

Pacnet competes with large telecoms incumbents in its primary service offerings, such as managed data connectivity solutions. The scale of Pacnet's data centre operations is also smaller than rivals in its key markets.

Substantial execution risk: The rating is also driven by Fitch's expectation that EBITDA improvement will be slow in the next few quarters and the execution risk associated with the planned rollout of data centres in Singapore, China and Hong Kong. We expect capex to continue to exceed operating cash flow. Successful execution and rapid take-up of new capacity are critical to long-term viability.

Negative free cash flow persists: Pacnet has had negative free cash flow since inception and we expect this to remain for at least the next two years due to investment in data centres. However, both maintenance capex and committed capex are low and therefore the company has some flexibility to manage its cash requirements should internal funds need to be retained, as the company has demonstrated in the past.

Restructuring showing results: The company's profitability has been boosted by the elimination of non-strategic services to small medium enterprises (SMEs), the termination of wholesale voice services and a streamlined cost structure. Pacnet's EBITDA adjusted for non-cash employee share option compensation rebounded 9% sequentially to USD24m in Q113.

High Recovery Rating: The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on the proposed guaranteed notes reflects Fitch's recovery calculation for the proposed notes of at least 90%, and therefore under our recovery rating methodology, the bonds are rated three notches higher than the IDR. The notes are subordinated to any future debt raised at non-guarantor subsidiaries. However, Fitch understands that the company has no plans to raise such funds.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising over 5x and FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2x, both on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 4x, and FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 2.5x both on a sustained basis