Feb 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This announcement replaces the version published on 24 February 2014 to add the Outlook for
the National Long-Term Rating.
Fitch Ratings has published PT Ciputra Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National
Long-Term Rating and National senior unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook
is Stable. At the same time, the agency has also assigned a National Rating of
'A(idn)' to the company's proposed issuance of up to IDR500bn of bonds that have
a 20% partial credit guarantee (PCG) from International Finance Corporation
(IFC).
The ratings reflect Ciputra Residence's small scale, conservative credit metrics
and its strong linkage with its parent, PT Ciputra Development Tbk (Ciputra
Development).
The rating assigned to the proposed bonds is based on a partial guarantee for
20% of the principal amount offered by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group
that focuses on developing the private sector. The partial guarantee reduces the
loss severity in case of default and Fitch has raised the issuance's rating by
one notch above the issuer's rating. The overall recovery estimate considering
the execution of the guarantee and the proceeds from company liquidation
determine the number of the notches for the uplift.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Conservative Credit Metrics: Ciputra Residence's rating reflects its
conservative credit metrics with the developer in a net cash position since
2008. This is in line with the Ciputra's group prudent approach in terms of
taking on debt, where the parent company Ciputra Development has also been
disciplined in maintaining a net cash position. Fitch expects the company's
credit metrics to remain conservative as additional debt for expansion will
remain small in comparison to the company's size.
Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating benefits from
linkage with parent company, Ciputra Development, which has a stronger credit
profile. Under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, we view that
there is strong legal, operating, and strategic linkage between Ciputra
Residence and its 99.99% shareholder Ciputra Development. This linkage captures
reputational risk from carrying the same brand name, significant degree of
overlap in boards' composition and alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansionary
strategy and financial policy with the overall group's.
Low Yielding Investment Property Assets: Ciputra Residence's current source of
recurring income is from its water park and theme park operations, with rental
income totalling around IDR21bn at end September 2013 (which accounted for 3% of
total revenue). The small recurring income is counterbalanced by low interest
burden, resulting in an estimated recurring EBITDA to interest coverage of 1.2x
at end 2013. However, the agency expects recurring EBITDA to interest coverage
to fall to below 1.0x in the medium-term as the company's interest burden rises
following the issuance of the IDR500bn bonds.
Small Scale: Ciputra Residence's limited scale in terms of contracted sales and
limited project diversification exposes the company to greater volatility in
earnings. Ciputra Residence recorded EBITDA of IDR238bn (USD19m) for the nine
months to September 2013, which is around the same amount as other entities
rated in the 'BBB(idn)'category. Although the company plans to embark on
numerous projects, Fitch views its prudent expansion strategy and the track
record of the overall group on property development as positive.
Partial Credit Guarantee: The proposed bonds include a partial credit guarantee
of 20% of the outstanding principal amount from IFC. The guarantee is
exercisable on pre default basis to cover any shortfall in principal or interest
due.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is not expected in the medium term given the company's
limited scale and size.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Pre-sales/gross debt falls below 3.0x (2012: 26.0x)
- There is a weakening linkage between the company and Ciputra Development