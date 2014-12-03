BERLIN, Dec 3 Berlin-based watchdog Transparency International published its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2014 on Wednesday. The index is based on expert opinions of public sector corruption and ranks countries on a scale from 0 (perceived to be highly corrupt) to 100 (perceived to be very clean). The following table lists the ten most corrupt countries in the world, according to the anti-graft group. Country 2014 2013 Change Somalia 8 8 0 North Korea 8 8 0 Sudan 11 11 0 Afghanistan 12 8 +4 South Sudan 15 14 +1 Iraq 16 16 0 Turkmenistan 17 17 0 Uzbekistan 18 17 +1 Libya 18 15 +3 Eritrea 18 20 -2 The following table lists the ten least corrupt countries in the world, according to the index. Country 2014 2013 Change Denmark 92 91 +1 New Zealand 91 91 0 Finland 89 89 0 Sweden 87 89 -2 Norway 86 86 0 Switzerland 86 85 +1 Singapore 84 86 -2 Netherlands 83 83 0 Luxembourg 82 80 +2 Canada 81 81 0 (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)