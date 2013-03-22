BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
March 22 March 22 Corsa Coal Corp : * Desjardins cuts price target to C$0.20 from C$0.35; rating buy
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes