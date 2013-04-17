(Adds details and background)

By Andrés González

MADRID, April 17 Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles, the country's biggest privately held company, is looking at a securitisation of consumer loans for the first time as it seeks to diversify its financing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The department store operator which has previously stayed away from capital markets, has appointed Santander to handle the operation, the first of its kind for the retailer, the sources said.

"The idea is to securitise the consumer loans business, not the store cards," said one of the sources.

Spanish retail sales have fallen for 32 straight months and consumers have flocked to low-cost outlets. The last set of results published by the company, for 2011, showed net profit dropping by a third.

Both El Corte Ingles and Santander declined to comment.

One of Spain's biggest employers, El Corte Ingles provides financing for clients to buy big-ticket items like dishwashers and flat-screen televisions and also grants personal loans.

The department store chain was the biggest lender for consumer goods in 2012, statistics show.

News website El Confidencial said the securitisation deal would be for between 500 million and 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The company does not publish its debt figures, but a source with knowledge of its balance sheet said debt stood at around 5.9 billion euros at the end of 2011.

El Corte Ingles has 83 department stores, 39 out-of-town hypermarkets known as Hipercor and 253 smaller convenience stores named Opencor and Supercor. ($1=0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)