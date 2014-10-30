Oct 30 Cortendo Publ AB
* Announces Healthcap Leads $11 million (73.4 million
Norwegian crowns) Private Placement
* Has entered into agreement with Healthcap, AP3, Storebrand
and Arctic Fund Management for a private placement of 19,315,000
million shares of Cortendo at 4.22 Swedish crowns (equivalent to
3.8 Norwegian crowns) per share
* Private placement will result in gross proceeds of about
81.5 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to $11 million or 73.4
million Norwegian crowns
* Says after completion of deal Healthcap will hold
12,500,000 shares and votes (including the 5,405,400 shares
currently held by AP3)
* Says after completion Storebrand will hold 10,404,257
shares and votes (including 8,604,257 shares already held)
* Says after completion of transaction, AP3 10,005,400
shares and votes
* After completion of transaction Arctic Fund Management
will hold 2,296,000 shares and votes (including 1,881,000 shares
already held)
* Says will evaluate alternative options, including a U.S.
financing and listing strategy and pursuant to agreement,
Cortendo will, subject to completion of transaction, not move
forward with current Oslo Axess listing process
